Ellensburg freshman outside hitter Alana Marrs (14), junior outside hitter Avery Patterson (13), sophomore setter Kacey Mayo (1), senior libero Kendall Steele (9), junior middle blocker Parker Lyyski (5) and junior outside hitter Abby Harrell (10) beat Prosser in their Homecoming Week Toga Gym Jam Thursday.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

The Bulldogs are still perfect against Prosser this year.

The Ellensburg High School girls’ volleyball team beat the visiting Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Mustangs, whom it also beat twice in the spring season, 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 in its Homecoming Week Toga Gym Jam Thursday.

The Bulldogs (5-3 overall, 4-1 CWAC) also swept their fourth game of the season and began a two-game win streak as Prosser (1-5, 0-4) lost its fourth contest in a row.

Ellensburg drew Mustang timeouts at 16-11 and 20-12 in the first set, tied 2-2 in the second before the Bulldogs led 15-11 and 19-11, and jumped out 9-1 in the third before Lilly Button finished the sweep in style, faking a set and instead flipping the ball over the net and into the middle of the Prosser floor.

Abby Harrell led Ellensburg with 14 kills, eight aces and six digs, and Leah Drexler paired six perfect passes with 15 digs and two of the Bulldogs’ 20 aces.

Kacey Mayo dealt 16 assists and hustled for four digs, and Kendall Steele’s 14 digs, Parker Lyyski’s two kills, five aces and seven digs, Button’s 10 assists and four aces, Reaghan Naboychik’s four kills and nine digs, and Alana Marrs’ five kills and four digs kept Ellensburg running.

Next for the Bulldogs is a CWAC home game against Grandview (2-5, 1-3), which beat visiting Othello 3-1 Thursday and which Ellensburg swept three times this spring, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

