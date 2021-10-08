Ellensburg volleyball sweeps Prosser BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ellensburg freshman outside hitter Alana Marrs (14), junior outside hitter Avery Patterson (13), sophomore setter Kacey Mayo (1), senior libero Kendall Steele (9), junior middle blocker Parker Lyyski (5) and junior outside hitter Abby Harrell (10) beat Prosser in their Homecoming Week Toga Gym Jam Thursday. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bulldogs are still perfect against Prosser this year.The Ellensburg High School girls’ volleyball team beat the visiting Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Mustangs, whom it also beat twice in the spring season, 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 in its Homecoming Week Toga Gym Jam Thursday.The Bulldogs (5-3 overall, 4-1 CWAC) also swept their fourth game of the season and began a two-game win streak as Prosser (1-5, 0-4) lost its fourth contest in a row.Ellensburg drew Mustang timeouts at 16-11 and 20-12 in the first set, tied 2-2 in the second before the Bulldogs led 15-11 and 19-11, and jumped out 9-1 in the third before Lilly Button finished the sweep in style, faking a set and instead flipping the ball over the net and into the middle of the Prosser floor. Abby Harrell led Ellensburg with 14 kills, eight aces and six digs, and Leah Drexler paired six perfect passes with 15 digs and two of the Bulldogs’ 20 aces.Kacey Mayo dealt 16 assists and hustled for four digs, and Kendall Steele’s 14 digs, Parker Lyyski’s two kills, five aces and seven digs, Button’s 10 assists and four aces, Reaghan Naboychik’s four kills and nine digs, and Alana Marrs’ five kills and four digs kept Ellensburg running.Next for the Bulldogs is a CWAC home game against Grandview (2-5, 1-3), which beat visiting Othello 3-1 Thursday and which Ellensburg swept three times this spring, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingHuman remains found near Stampede PassOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in communityNajar, Cle Elum-Roslyn football high-step past Granger on Homecoming Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter