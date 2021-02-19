EHS volleyball

The Ellensburg High School volleyball team gathers during the match against Selah on Thursday. The Bulldogs won in five sets.

 Courtesy Lindsay Bennett

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There is a pandemic. The match was being played in the middle of winter, rather than the fall. The stands were not packed with screaming fans. But some things never change — when Ellensburg and Selah play in volleyball it’s going to be a battle.

In the second match of its modified season, the Ellensburg High School volleyball team defeated Seleh in a five-set classic, 22-25, 26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 15-12.

Although the season is young, a pattern seems to be settling in where Ellensburg receives contributions from a wide range of ages — freshman to seniors.

Sophomore Abby Harrell led the team with 25 kills and 12 digs. Senior Alice Bennett contributed eight kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Senior Taylor Perez finished with 29 digs and four aces. Junior Lydia Becker added three aces, 13 kills and nine digs. Sophomore Parker Lyyski added four kills and three blocks. Freshman Kacey Mayo managed the attack with 26 assists and eight digs. Junior Alice Burton had 18 assists and eight digs.

The Bulldogs (2-0) are next in action Feb. 25 against East Valley.

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.