There is a pandemic. The match was being played in the middle of winter, rather than the fall. The stands were not packed with screaming fans. But some things never change — when Ellensburg and Selah play in volleyball it’s going to be a battle.
In the second match of its modified season, the Ellensburg High School volleyball team defeated Seleh in a five-set classic, 22-25, 26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 15-12.
Although the season is young, a pattern seems to be settling in where Ellensburg receives contributions from a wide range of ages — freshman to seniors.
Sophomore Abby Harrell led the team with 25 kills and 12 digs. Senior Alice Bennett contributed eight kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Senior Taylor Perez finished with 29 digs and four aces. Junior Lydia Becker added three aces, 13 kills and nine digs. Sophomore Parker Lyyski added four kills and three blocks. Freshman Kacey Mayo managed the attack with 26 assists and eight digs. Junior Alice Burton had 18 assists and eight digs.
The Bulldogs (2-0) are next in action Feb. 25 against East Valley.