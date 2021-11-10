Ellensburg volleyball will face Ephrata in CWAC Tournament championship Saturday By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Bulldogs senior libero Kendall Steele (9), junior outside hitters Avery Patterson (13) and Abby Harrell (10) and junior middle blocker Parker Lyyski (5) celebrate a point against Othello in the Central Washington Athletic Conference semifinals Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs sophomore outside hitter Leah Lewis (2) elevates for a shot against Othello in the Central Washington Athletic Conference semifinals Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior setter Reaghan Naboychik (12) and junior middle blocker Parker Lyyski (5) defend against Othello junior outside hitter Natalie Martinez (15) in the Central Washington Athletic Conference semifinals Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Senior setter Reaghan Naboychik (12), junior outside hitter Abby Harrell (10), sophomore outside hitter Leah Lewis (2) and the Bulldogs appeal for a point against Othello in the Central Washington Athletic Conference semifinals Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior setter Reaghan Naboychik (12) and junior middle blocker Parker Lyyski (5) defend against Othello senior outside hitter Kendra Freeman (6) in the Central Washington Athletic Conference semifinals Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD It's Bulldogs-Tigers III in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament championship Saturday.The second-seed Ellensburg High School volleyball team enters a high noon showdown at top-seeded host Ephrata's Marty O'Brien Court."Our coaches have always told us there's a target on our backs and that we've been the CWAC champions for years now, and we want to keep that going," Bulldogs senior setter Reaghan Naboychik said. "Everyone's working hard to beat us, so we just have to work that much harder." Ellensburg has a shot at its sixth CWAC title in a row after winning five in a row before there was no such tournament last year due to COVID-19 concerns.The winner advances to the WIAA Volleyball Class 2A State Championships and the loser hangs around for a winner-to-state game scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday in Ephrata."I feel like it's a lot of added pressure," Ellensburg senior libero Kendall Steele said. "You can't slip up and lose and kind of destroy that legacy that we've held."The WIAA 10th-ranked Bulldogs (13-3 overall) fell 3-2 Sept. 28 at the sixth-ranked Tigers (16-2) but took three-set revenge at home Oct. 21."We just keep grinding it down in practice and keep working to be better each and every day because we know Ephrata's a tough team, and we want to come out and sweep them," Naboychik said.CWAC sixth seed Othello pulled a 3-2 quarterfinal upset of third-seeded East Valley in the quarterfinals just before the semifinal match Tuesday in Ellensburg, but the Bulldogs swept the Huskies for the third time this fall, 25-13, 25-18, 25-14. "We knew that they had all that excitement and we kind of wanted to feed off of that coming into the game to use that to fuel us to work even harder," Steele said. "We knew how hard they were going to be working after they just pulled that, to try to win again. We kind of just wanted to shut that down as soon as we could."Othello also became Ellensburg's 10th blanked victim in a row, and all but one of the Bulldogs' wins have been shutouts."We like to work hard to get those because we know how good it feels when we come off the court and are able to come together after we just swept a team," Steele said. "I know it's great to see in the headlines, 'another sweep from Ellensburg,' so we push extra hard for that."The Bulldogs and Huskies tied 2-2, 3-3 and 4-4 in the first set before Ellensburg climbed up 14-8 and Othello called for time.The rivals drew 1-1, 3-3 and 4-4 in the second before the Huskies built a 7-4 lead, but the Bulldogs tied it all seven and didn't look back."In all of our team huddles it was about strategy and what to do, but really it was about keeping up our own energy and knowing we had to be energetic too," Naboychik said.Ellensburg jumped out 6-0 in the third and forced another Othello timeout, but could not be stopped."We don't really like to take off days," Steele said. "After this, we're going to go right into pushing even harder because we want to take the championship and not have to play twice on Saturday." 