July 20th - The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Least Putts – Front Nine. Results were:

Div. A – Molly Pieters (18)

Div. B – Phyllis Shaw, Jackie Galbraith (T/17)

Div. C – Terri Rasmussen, Carolee Moesch (T/16)

July 22nd - The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Least Putts. Results were:

Div. A – Peg Whitaker (27)

Div. B – Jackie Galbraith (34)

Div. C – Jean Putnam (37)

Div. D – Margo Cordner, Velma Henry (T/33)

July 27th - The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Least Fairways – Front Nine. Results were:

Div. A – Debbie Whitman (30)

Div. B – Kathy Jurgens (33)

Div. C – Cami Hedrick (34)

July 29th - The Ladies 18-Hole Division hosted other central Washington ladies golf groups for their annual guest day, 52 ladies turned out for the event ‘Around the World in 18 Holes’ . Results were:

Winning Team, Low Net: Joy Chrismer, Mary Owens, Gloria Cronkite, Josie Lierman

Low Gross of Field: Tiana Peterson (1st), Cho Kyoungsook (2nd), Carol DeBord (3rd)

Low Net of Field: Linda Bird (1st), Jan Hammon (2nd), Mary Owen (3rd)

Longest Drive: Tiana Peterson (Div. 1), Chris Hall (Div. 2), Margo Cordner (Div. 3)

Closest to Pin (Hole #9); Tiana Peterson (Div. 1), Chris Hall (Div. 2)

