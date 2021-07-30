July 20th - The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Least Putts – Front Nine. Results were:
Div. A – Molly Pieters (18)
Div. B – Phyllis Shaw, Jackie Galbraith (T/17)
Div. C – Terri Rasmussen, Carolee Moesch (T/16)
July 22nd - The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Least Putts. Results were:
Div. A – Peg Whitaker (27)
Div. B – Jackie Galbraith (34)
Div. C – Jean Putnam (37)
Div. D – Margo Cordner, Velma Henry (T/33)
July 27th - The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Least Fairways – Front Nine. Results were:
Div. A – Debbie Whitman (30)
Div. B – Kathy Jurgens (33)
Div. C – Cami Hedrick (34)
July 29th - The Ladies 18-Hole Division hosted other central Washington ladies golf groups for their annual guest day, 52 ladies turned out for the event ‘Around the World in 18 Holes’ . Results were:
Winning Team, Low Net: Joy Chrismer, Mary Owens, Gloria Cronkite, Josie Lierman
Low Gross of Field: Tiana Peterson (1st), Cho Kyoungsook (2nd), Carol DeBord (3rd)
Low Net of Field: Linda Bird (1st), Jan Hammon (2nd), Mary Owen (3rd)
Longest Drive: Tiana Peterson (Div. 1), Chris Hall (Div. 2), Margo Cordner (Div. 3)
Closest to Pin (Hole #9); Tiana Peterson (Div. 1), Chris Hall (Div. 2)