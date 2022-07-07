Subscribe
Ellensburg Women’s Golf League results
July 5
The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Substitute Par 3 Holes – Front Nine. Results were:
Div. A – Molly Pieters 40; Div. B – Jackie Galbraith 28; Div. C – Diane Wilson 40; Div. D – Carolee Moesch 56.
July 7
The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Turkey Shoot. Results were:
Div. A – Joy Chrismer 3; Div. B – Jackie Galbraith 5; Div. C – Diane Wilson 2; Div. D – Velma Henry 3.
Ellensburg Golf Club
Wednesday League
July 6
Blind Partner Draw
Gross: 1. Tyler Thiele/Todd Forgey 85; 2. Nathan White/Larry Hudson 91.
Net: 1. Jason Stevenson/Austin Lee 67 1/2; 2. Don Phipps/Eric Idler 70.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.