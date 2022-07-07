Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Women’s Golf League results

July 5

The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Substitute Par 3 Holes – Front Nine. Results were:

Div. A – Molly Pieters 40; Div. B – Jackie Galbraith 28; Div. C – Diane Wilson 40; Div. D – Carolee Moesch 56.

July 7

The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Turkey Shoot. Results were:

Div. A – Joy Chrismer 3; Div. B – Jackie Galbraith 5; Div. C – Diane Wilson 2; Div. D – Velma Henry 3.

Ellensburg Golf Club

Wednesday League

July 6

Blind Partner Draw

Gross: 1. Tyler Thiele/Todd Forgey 85; 2. Nathan White/Larry Hudson 91.

Net: 1. Jason Stevenson/Austin Lee 67 1/2; 2. Don Phipps/Eric Idler 70.

