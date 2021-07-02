The Ellensburg Women’s 18 Hole golf league held its Chip In ‘Fore’ Cancer tournament June 25.
The event is held annually with the proceeds going to support cancer research and patient and family needs. This year’s tournament had a field of 15 four-person teams participate in raising funds for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the Gretchen Weller Foundation, a local nonprofit that supports county patients and families that are faced with a cancer diagnosis.
The tournament was a golf scramble with lots of lively competition. The teams of Ed Volk, Russ Cook, Jeff Hughes and Kelly Moeur; Doug Hagg, Peter Wadey, Kathryn Crimp and Robert Crimp; Terry Rossow, Diane Rossow, Larry Sadler and Mike Snyder; Shawn Hedrick, Cami Hedrick, Terry Firman and Marla Firman all tied for first place with a score of 31. Longest drive went to Michelle Reid and Terry Firman. Closest to the pin went to Colleen Walley and Peter Wadey. Chip-in winners were Randy Koetje, Terry Firman and Larry Sadler.