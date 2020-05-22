WOMEN
The Nifty Niners played "Least Putts" on the front nine on Tuesday. Winners were: Div. A, Debbie Whitman (12), Div. B, Kathy Jurgens (16) and Div. C, Gayle Bender, Anita Boyum and Carolee Moesch (T-18).
The Ellensburg 18-Hole division played on Thursday for the first round of the annual President’s Cup Tournament. Eighteen participated in the blind draw, match play tournament. Winners in the first round were: Barb Brooks, Jackie Galbraith, Beth Habib, Sharon Henry, Mary Hubbard, Molly Pieters, Jean Putnam, Terri Rasmussen and Kathy White. Losers in the first round still have an opportunity for another round of golf in the consolation bracket.
Next week’s play will be an elimination round with only winners moving on in each bracket to the third week of tournament play.
MEN
Ellensburg men's golf league Wednesday results:
Gross
1st Larry Hudson, 40
2nd Jeff Gay, 43
Net
1st Joe Mohn, 36
2nd Cam Clark, 37 1/2