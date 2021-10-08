Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for the week of Oct. 5-6:

Oct. 5: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Low Gross – Front Nine. Results were:

Div. A –Beth Habib (52), Div. B – Jackie Galbraith (50), Div. C – Kathy White (52), Div. D – Valerie Farrell (60).

Oct. 7th - The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Accuracy Game (Fairways, Sand & Putts). Results were:

Div. A – Sharon Henry (9), Div. B – Sandy Walker (14), Div. C – Jean Putnam (5), Div. D – Valerie Farrell (7).

