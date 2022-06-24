Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Women’s Golf League

June 21 — The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Low Net – Front Nine. Results were:

Div. A — NP; Div. B — Barb Taylor 35.5; Div. C — Anita Boyum 37.5; Div. D — Shirley Schroers 46

June 23

The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Six Clubs Only Net. Results were:

Div. A {span}—{/span} Joy Chrismer 74; Div. B {span}— {/span}Beth Habib 72; Div. C {span}—{/span} NP; Div. D {span}— {/span}Velma Henry 69

Ellensburg Golf Club

Wednesday League

June 22

Two-Person Best Ball

Gross — 1. Tyler Thiel & Craig Chittenden 37; 2. Jim Eldhardt & Larry Hudson 38

Net — 1. Nathan White & Dwayne Douglas 29 1/4; 2. Jack Henry & Neil O’Neill

