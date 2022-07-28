Ellensburg Women’s golf league
July 19
Ellensburg Women’s golf league
July 19
The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of T’s & F’s – Front Nine. Results were:
Div. A – Sharon Henry, Molly Pieters, tie, 20; Div. B – Jackie Galbraith, Kathy Jurgens, tie, 19; Div. C – Terri Rasmussen 23; Div. D – Shirley Schroers 27.
July 21
The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Odd Holes Net. Results were:
Div. A – NP; Div. B – Jackie Galbraith 35.5; Div. C – Terri Rasmussen 36; Div. D – Velma Henry 31.
July 26
The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Odd Holes – Back Nine. Results were:
Div. A – Debbie Whitman 19; Div. B – Kathy Jurgens, Barb Taylor, tie, 21; Div. C – Terri Rasmussen 21; Div. D – NP.
July 28
The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Low Net. Results were:
Div. A – Debbie Whitman 69; Div. B – Jackie Galbraith, Terri Rasmussen, tie, 66; Div. C – Anita Boyum 80; Div. D – NP.
Ellensburg Golf Club
Wednesday League
July 27
Tombstone
T-1. Dwayne Douglas, Jack Henry; 3. Shawn Hedrick; 4. Paul Chrismer; 5. George Day; T-6. Robert Hendrix, Todd Forgey, Callan Wilkins.
