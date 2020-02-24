TACOMA — Saturday night’s 132-pound championship match at the Mat Classic XXXII in the Tacoma Dome was unique.
The fact that it featured the No. 1 vs. the No. 2 ranked wrestlers in the 2A classification was not so special. But the idea that both had wrestled internationally promised a scrap was on the way.
Three-time Greco national champion Haiden Drury of Toppenish was a silver medalist in the Junior Pan American Games. Ellensburg freshman Francisco Ayala wrestled at the UWW U15 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary last summer.
“Wrestling at the Pan Am’s is probably the highlight of my career so far. It was amazing to see all the talent and be in that environment. It was an eye opener for sure,” Drury said. “I think wrestling at a high level of Greco really helps in this style.”
Ayala was a 14-year old when he went to Budapest, Hungary in June to compete at the U15 World School Combat Games. Competing on the world stage halfway around the world prepared him for anything, he said.
“This is nothing compared to that,” Ayala said looking up into the hundreds of people in the Tacoma Dome Saturday night. “This is important, don’t get me wrong. But I’m used to being on a big stage, so this wasn’t overwhelming at all.”
The stage was set, and even though Drury, a Fresno State commit, had pinned Ayala in both the CWAC District 5/6 and 2A Region 4 championships, the excitement of Saturday night in the Dome had an edge.
Drury had caught the Ellensburg freshman early in the two previous meetings, but Ayala stayed aggressive, pressing through a scoreless first minute. Drury finally got on the board with a take down with 50 seconds left in the first round. The Toppenish senior couldn’t crack Ayala’s defense again until a reversal midway through the second period. But when he did, the match took on a different tone.
Still Ayala pressed, not backing down as Drury came alive with two minutes remaining in his high school career. The Toppenish standout made it 6-0 with another take down early in the third round. Ayala finally scored with an escape with 40 seconds remaining. Drury would later turn him loose en route to an 8-2 victory.
“The kid has tons of talent. I thought he wrestled a little more conservatively tonight,” Drury said. “I just wanted to keep attacking him and keeping the pressure up and control the match.”
But for Ayala, who wrestles for Victory Wrestling Club out of Granger in the summer, going a full six minutes with arguably the best wrestler in Washington state was a pretty fair effort.
“I just kept after it because anything can happen. He’s a D-I guy, but I didn’t back down. Hey, I didn’t give up any back points either,” Ayala said with a smile.
The Bulldogs took a four-man contingent to the Mat Classic and put all four on the podium to finish seventh as a team. Three of the four wrestled for 2A state championships. The didn’t crown a champion, but they were in the hunt, Ellensburg coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger said.
2A Region 4 champion Lorenzo Gonzalez (34-4) dropped a 7-2 decision to Weston Lyver, White River, in the 160-pound title bout. Christian Davis (31-9) had yet another epic overtime scrap with Miah Zuniga of Toppenish, losing 4-2. And of course, Drury won the battle of international wrestlers to beat Ayala at 132.
“I can’t complain with three guys in the finals. They wrestled great all season and here we are competing on Saturday,” Wolfenbarger said. “This is a good foundation for the future and we’re only going to get better.”
Davis was ever so close in the first of three Ellensburg championship matches of the night. He and Zuniga had gone four overtime periods on the way to this point. But the Bulldog junior got a critical take down with nine seconds left in the first round and took a 2-0 lead. The Toppenish standout finally cut into the lead with an escape, but Davis rode a 2-1 advantage all the way into the third period with 25 seconds remaining.
He handled the scramble as Zuniga pressed in the final eight seconds. Time actually ran out with the score reading 2-1, but a referee rushed in awarding an escape point to Zuniga to sent the bout to yet another overtime. Davis took his shot early and missed, and Zuniga countered with a reversal as Davis scrambled to regain his balance.
CWAC District champion Henry Rinehart lost by pin to Gavino Rodriguez of Blaine in Saturday’s consolation bracket, then lost to Jeff Meyers of Lindberg in the match for seventh place. The Bulldog senior made the podium, finishing eighth in the final high school wrestling tournament of his career, wrestling at the highest level.
Top 10 team scores: 1. Toppenish 179. 2. Orting 96. 3. White River 96. 4. Selah 85.5. 5. Othello, WF West 69. 7 Ellensburg 67.5. 8. Cheney 60.5. 9. Prosser 57. 10. North Kitsap 51.
Ellensburg placers
120 – 1. Miah Zuniga, Toppenish, dec. Christian Davis. Ellensburg, 4-2
132 – 1. Haiden Drury, Toppenish, dec.Francisco Ayala, Ellensburg, 8-2
160 – 1. Weston Lyver, White River, dec. Lorenzo Gonzalez, 7-2
182 – 7. Jeffrey Myers, Lindbergh, p. Henry Rinehart, Ellensburg, 2:32