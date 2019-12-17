The latest Washington Wrestling Report 2A state rankings are out and the numbers don’t lie. Just getting out of the Central Washington Athletic Conference takes a hardy effort
The 2019-20 rankings take up where the Mat Classic rankings left off. At the 2018-19 2A Mat Classic, 10 of the 14 individual state champions and 33 percent of the placers came out of the CWAC.
The young Ellensburg High School Bulldogs are proving they can run with the leaders so far, coming off a big win at the Wilfong Classic in Puyallup last weekend. It’s early yet, but Bulldog gym is going to showcase two of the top 10 teams in the state an another perennial CWAC favorite on Thursday night when No. 6-ranked Ellensburg hosts No. 9 Prosser and Ephrata.
The No. 6 Bulldogs were fourth in the 17-team Davis Invite and defeated a quality field in Puyallup at the 13-team Wilfong Classic. Head coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger knew he had a pretty good tournament team, now he’ll find out how his lineup stacks up in a double-dual format.
“(Wilfong) was an awesome tournament, and Ellensburg showed up and wrestled great,” Wolfenbarger said. “We have some experience in the room and some freshmen coming up. I like our chances.”
The CWAC is loaded again this year with five teams of the top 10 and six in the top 15 in the Washington Wrestling Report 2A rankings. Nine of the No. 1-ranked wrestlers in the 14-weight class rankings are from the CWAC and 39 of the 133 are ranked or received votes.
Bulldog junior Lorenzo Gonzalez has won both tournaments so far this season, coming off a third-place finish at the Mat Classic a year ago as a sophomore. He goes into the double-dual as the No. 1 ranked 160-pounder. Team captain Henry Rinehart is currently ranked No. 1 at 182. Christian Davis is ranked third in the state at 120 pounds.
If they learned anything from the Wilfong Classic, it should be game-on on Thursday night. Ellensburg put six in the finals, crowned three champions in Jack Eylar (106), Davis (126), and Gonzalez (170).
Tyson Holloway (113), Cole Weaver (152), and Rinehart (182) were runners-up. Throw in third-place finishers Wade Weaver (145) and Corgan Smith (160), and Ellensburg is showing a strong scoring potential throughout its lineup.
Wolfenbarger said he thought they had a better tournament team than a dual team in the preseason. He’ll have a chance to see how that translates in the first dual action of the season. Prosser comes in led by No. 1-ranked 170-pounder Logan Candanoza. The Ephrata Tigers are led by Mac Laird, who’s the top-ranked 2A wrestler at 195.
“I think if the little guys can scrap and fight and win the close ones, it gives us a chance to be pretty good,” said Gonzalez. “I’ve been wrestling a long time and I have the most experience, so I try to help where I can (in terms of team leadership).
“As far as the CWAC, I plan to win every time I step on the mat and I welcome the challenge.”
2A top 10 team rankings
Toppenish. 2. Orting, 3. White Swan, 4. Othello. 5. Selah, 6. Ellensburg, 7. Cheney. 8. North Kitsap, 9. Prosser, 10. Washougal.