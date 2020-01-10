It's going to get crazy fast and crazy tough soon enough, so to ease into the Central Washington Athletic Conference schedule with a runaway 71-12 win over East Valley Thursday night at home was a solid start for what's to come in the next three weeks.
No. 5 ranked 182-pounder Henry Rinehart moved up a weight to get in some work against East Valley Sean Steinmetz in the 195-pound match. The Bulldog senior wrestled a nice, efficient match that ended with a first-period pin in the opening match of the night.
Junior Christian Davis, the No. 7 ranked 2A 126-pound wrestler in the Washington Wrestling Report, was aggressive start-to-finish. He worked his offense strong against Josue Garcia, letting Garcia escape a couple of times before eventually finishing up with the fall with 17 seconds remaining in the first period.
Sophomore Cole Weaver had the fastest pin of the night, turning Cane Morfin in 13 seconds to win the 145-pound bout without even working up a proper sweat.
No. 11 Ellensburg did get in some work against the last-place team in the CWAC, which forfeited eight weights. They are going to need because the CWAC boasts three of the Top 5 and five in the Top 11 teams in the 2A classification.
“I thought we wrestled well tonight and got some things done tonight,” Ellensburg coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger said. “Henry looked good on his feet. We've been working on some things and he applied what we've been doing in the room.
“Christian looked good, Cole looked great. Cole is up-and-coming and he was right there almost placing at the Gut Check (Tournament) last weekend. Overall, I thought we did what we needed with a brutal stretch coming up.”
You could call it brutal with No. 9 Prosser and No. 19 Ephrata coming in on Tuesday for a double dual. On Thursday, they have No. 4 Othello and No. 15 Wapato at Wapato, then their Ray Westberg Invite on Jan. 18.
Then it's back to the CWAC grind with the Clash of the Canyon with No. 5 Selah on Jan. 21, then Grandview on Senior Night (Jan. 23), before heading off to AJ Strom Gym and No. 1 Toppenish.
By the end of that stretch of double-dual stretch, the Bulldogs will be battle tested going into the District 5/6 at home then the Region 4 tournament on their way to the Tacoma Dome.
“I guess we'll find out if we're in shape,” Wolfenbarger said.
As for the task at hand, Ellensburg opened the CWAC schedule with a decisive win.
“That's been my signature to go out and get the first takedown and it worked out pretty good tonight,” said Weaver, who got the pin in 13 seconds. “I was kind of head-hunting tonight and wanted to turn him quick.
“Henry and Lorenzo are the role models for the team. The rest of us need to contribute where we can and I feel like I've been contributing.”
Even though he wrestled up a weight, Rinehart said he felt like he got in some productive work.
“I wrestled well on top and never really did let up, which is something I've been working on,” the Ellensburg senior said. “If you can ride a guy the whole second round he's going to be worn out by the third.
“I like to score with takedowns, so having a single-leg or a double-leg that works every time will help from here on out.”
The grind is on, but if they can slug their way out of the CWAC, anything is possible at the 2A Mat Classic Feb. 21-22 at the Tacoma Dome.
Ellensburg 72 East Valley 12
106 Jack Eyler (EHS) won by decision over Soren Hanson (EVHS) (Dec. 4-0)
113 Tyson Holloway (EHS) won by forfeit (EVHS)
120 Sawyer Townsend (EHS) won by forfeit (EVHS)
126 Christian Davis (EHS) won by fall Josue Garcia (EVHS)(Fall 1st Rd)
132 Gabe Fjellstad (EHS) won by decision over Jesus Garcia (EVHS) (Dec. 7-2)
138 Wade Weaver (EHS) won by forfeit (EVHS)
145 Cole Weaver (EHS) won by fall over Cane Morfin (EVHS) (Fall 1st Rd)
152 Dylan Bangs (EVHS) won by fall over Dale Fabion (EHS) (Fall 2nd Rd)
160 Corgan Smith (EHS) won by forfeit (EVHS)
170 Lorenzo Gonzalez (EHS) won by forfeit (EVHS)
182 Richard Wellington (EHS) won by forfeit (EVHS)
195 Henry Rinehart (EHS) won by fall over Sean Steinmetz (EVHS) (Fall 1st Rd)
220 Double Forfeit
285 Joshua Wichers (EHS) won by forfeit (EVHS)