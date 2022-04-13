Katie Blume and Elaine Joyce are off to Northern Idaho College and the United States Military Academy, respectively, when spring term at Ellensburg High is through.
The seniors signed letters of intent to begin their collegiate careers before friends, family and coaches Wednesday in their alma mater's auxiliary gym.
Blume, a 5-foot-10-inch forward, will join the North Idaho women’s basketball team after making the WIAA Class 2A Girls’ All-Tournament Second Team in helping the Bulldogs (26-0 overall) to their first state championship over Burlington-Edison at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
She and Ellensburg also came up sixth in 2020.
“I think the biggest thing with Katie is that I started coaching her in sixth grade,” said Jeff Whitney, who stepped down from coaching the Bulldogs in April with a 76-14 record, three Central Washington Athletic Conference crowns and a Class 2A title in four years. “I’ve gotten to really watch her go, so when you see an athlete improve, get stronger and be a great team player, that’s what our program talks about: Team, together, we, our, us.”
Blume’s interest in the Cardinals began when they came to the Ellensburg girls' district championship win in February, and she’s about to visit Coeur d’Alene, about three hours away, Wednesday.
“I love Coeur d’Alene, I think it’s a great place to live,” said Blume, who's also a rodeo contender and is as fond of North Idaho assistant women’s basketball coach Sam Dowd as she is of Bulldogs assistant coach Dom Hunter. “Sammy really reminds me of Dom, and I really love Dom’s mottos and how he coaches, so the coaching really brought me in. I know a couple of girls that went there, and they say they love it. The team’s very similar to Ellensburg, and I think that’s the team concept I really wanted.”
Blume, who also competed in the 400-meter dash, the high jump, the long jump and the triple jump as a freshman, plans to study forestry range wildlife management for an applied sciences degree on the way to her bachelor’s in agricultural communications.
The Cardinals, under interim coach Korina Baker and including freshman guard Payton Hagy of Ephrata, came up 14-11 overall and 9-7 in the 36-team Northwest Athletic Conference — the country’s largest community college conference — in 2021-22.
For Joyce, also 5-foot-10 and who played volleyball as a sophomore and ran cross country as a junior and senior in addition to 4-H and FFA work, it's about walking on for distance running with the NCAA Division I Black Knights’ women’s track and field team.
“In my 15 years of education, this is the first student I’ve been fortunate enough to be around who’s earned an appointment to West Point,” said Bulldogs athletic director Cole Kanyer, who estimated that Blume and Joyce are, “as close to four-point GPAs as you can get.”
Joyce’s West Point invitation came because of her drive.
“It was sort of my own initiative that I started to apply to the school, but West Point’s really good about doing interviews and everything,” Joyce said. “Until I got my congressional interview — I qualified for that — that was the first hurdle, and then you’re really competing to get in.”
Her academic idea is to become a doctor in reconstructive surgery.
“I’ve always known that I’d like to serve people, and that’s why I wanted to pursue a career in the medical field,” Joyce said. “I get to help people, and this is just the best platform to get to do that to the best of my ability. It’s really a good way to do that for everybody.”
Joyce is also intrigued by engineering, one of the Army’s specialties, and she’s certified bilingual after four years of Spanish so she’ll try to pursue it as a minor.
She also helped set Ellensburg High’s girls’ 2,000-meter sprint medley relay record of 5 minutes, 40.44 seconds with Holly Fromherz, Isabel Montes-Salamanca and Kate Laurent this spring before rewriting the 4,000 distance medley relay record (13:14.78) with Fromherz, Brooke Seim and Laurent.
“Elaine is the ultimate definition of a tracklete,” Bulldogs track and field coach John Arlt said. “She has that dedication, that grit, which is hard to find in high school athletics. She has the ‘it’ factor for competition, not just in the classroom but on the track. She’s fun, the kids look up to her, and any time you have a battle you know she’ll win.”