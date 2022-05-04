Joe Santana-Villa and the fourth-seed Ellensburg High boys’ soccer team had chances to tie their Central Washington Athletic Conference quarterfinal at home against fifth-seeded Ephrata Tuesday, but the Tigers pulled off their fourth shutout, broke a two-game skid and ended the Bulldogs' two-game streak.
Senior goalkeeper Noe Rodriguez Acevedo stopped Santana-Villa’s 69th-minute penalty kick and Ephrata celebrated a 1-0 win.
“We’re going to keep training, we’re going to keep training,” Ellensburg coach Richard Opoku said. “Today I expected the boys to step up and things didn’t go our way, but we’re not giving up: Whatever happens, we just have to prepare to be ready.”
The Tigers (7-10 overall) sailed shots from midfield and the top of the Bulldog box into a 28-mile-per-hour southeastern wind in the first half, but freshman forward Llandon Ahmann scored from close range in the 53rd.
Ellensburg (7-9) countered with ball control and through passes where there were no defenders, but could not find the back of the net.
“We need to do more of that,” Opoku said. “That’s what we are trying to build in this program: To do more of that and be comfortable with having the ball. I think that we still go back to our old habits, and sometimes the defense doesn’t go the way you’ve anticipated, and the natural old habit comes to send the ball away. We’re going to just keep working on those things.”
The Bulldogs will see Thursday’s (6) Selah/(2) Othello semifinal loser in an elimination game hosted by the higher seed at noon Saturday, while Ephrata advances to face top seed East Valley (14-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday in Yakima.