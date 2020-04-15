Are you lost amid the doldrums of sports? Watching, playing, or simply conversing? Me too.
It got me thinking, there has been one thing that’s kept me occupied since sports have been shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic: fantasy football.
Ah, yes, fantasy football. Old or young, sports fan or not, most know what it is. According to the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association, nearly 60 million people played fantasy sports in 2017, with roughly 80% participating in fantasy football alone. It’s added a resounding level of interest into the sport itself. I mean, would you honestly watch a Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins game unless you had a fantasy player(s) in the contest? Probably not.
But you have to be thinking, with the NFL still months away from kicking off the 2020-21 season, how is fantasy football relevant right now?
Let’s rewind for a second.
I’ve been participating in fantasy sports since I was 13 years old. It all commenced when I received a call from my father’s cousin, Barry Brunenkant, and he wanted to know if I wanted to join their league. Of course, I did, and there was a buy-in that my parents helped chip in.
As I recall, it was a simple league format with a snake draft, standard free agency, trading, and point system. I participated for two years, and did, however, finish second in the final year. I was consumed.
But that league unfortunately ended and I bounced around in others with friends as years went by until Brunenkant phoned me in 2015. But it wasn’t just another ordinary fantasy football league — it was a dynasty league with so many details, even the smallest, you’ll swoon just by reading the rules sheet. The league is so thorough and outlandish that I’m still learning new things every season. My buddy, Tony LoPinto, who joined last season still can’t figure it out.
But I love it, and I believe that’s why a good portion of us have remained as we are coming up on our sixth season without much turnover.
“It is the goal of the BBB (‘The Big Back to Back’, our league name) to deliver a competitive fantasy football league on a year-over-year basis for its players,” our commissioner Luke Nahhas wrote in the league rules document. “The primary intent used in the authoring of this constitution is to reduce the risk of creating disenchanted owners and or owners that play for single seasons. Rather it is the retention of individual team owners for years to come that is the guiding philosophy.”
I’m not going to explain every specific rule of our league, but as simple as I can convey, you’re basically a general manager, working with a draft budget, in-season salary cap, dead cap, free agency, restricted free agents, contracts, trading, tax, and much, much more. I have anxiety thinking about it.
The draft is an auction, so anybody can bid on a specific player. But since our first draft, players available are limited because of contracts. Once a player has been drafted, owners are allowed to sign them to one to four years. And once those contracts expire (one of the reasons while our league is active all year) we have a restricted free agent (RFA) period where owners decide the player’s next contract on the league board through the CBS app.
For example, if I owned Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, I decide his next contract — let’s say three years starting at $5. Then, the other nine league owners have the option to bid on Wilson over the next two weeks. After that, I can either release Wilson to the highest bidder or retain him. But if you don’t even want Wilson to go through the RFA, you can release him before the start date and have no penalty to your team’s budget.
There’s the potential of a player holdout, meaning if one of your players (quarterback, running and wide receiver only) has a salary 15% or less than that of the top three retained players including RFA’s within their respective position, they can be selected for a holdout, which is drawn out of a hat in the offseason. I’ve been lucky in the past, but I wasn’t last year.
I rostered wideout Devante Adams of Green Bay for $17 (I believe) on a three-year contract (2019 was the final year) which is a steal for his caliber of play. But he was selected as a holdout, so I could either drop him without penalty, succumb to keeping him but having his contract ballon to the average salary of the top three at his position (ended up being around $90), or proceed with the holdout and take the chance of drawing numbers 3-13 (number drawn is the week he returns with his original price).
Our point system and playoffs are standard except that the sixth team to qualify will be the highest-scoring team in week 13 that’s not part of the top five in the league standings. This keeps people playing the entire season.
There are team taxes depending on how you finished the season prior (first place is accrued 15%). There are penalties for dropping players who are still under contract. Trades begin in March and are exempt from taxes and salary increases (taxes) for the duration of their contract. Rookie contracts are also exempt from taxes.
I’m just going to stop there. Plus, I don’t want to give away all the details because I think our league is unparalleled — far from conventional. It took our commissioner months to piece it together.
We’re in constant trash talk through GroupMe, which I often have to mute during the NFL season because of the ample of notifications. We have the traditional draft party that takes place in Arizona where most of the team owners reside. We do have a trophy, of course, that I’ve had the pleasure of receiving after the 2018 season.
We’re like any other league, but unique and different at the same time.
We’re in some unprecedented times, and I and the other nine league owners have something to relish when sports are in a hiatus.
I hope you do, too.
If you want to know a little more about our league, chat fantasy football and help me get the trophy back in Ellensburg, you can reach me via email: lolson@kvnews.com or Twitter: @lukeolsonb.