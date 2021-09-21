Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas/Thorp football team rushed early and often in its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference opener and season premiere Sept. 17 in Warden, but the Cougars held on.

Warden bounced back 28-12 from its loss at Class 1A College Place the previous week.

“There were a lot of positives, being first game of the year,” Coyotes coach Dusty Hutchinson said. “These kids have been practicing against each other, and there are just a lot of things we have to correct.”

Wyatt Cole, Josiah Contreras, Tony Rios and Josh Rosbach led Kittitas/Thorp (0-1 overall, 0-1 EWAC) with 79, 70, 49 and 39 respective yards on the ground for a team total of 237, and Rosbach completed one of six passes for 15 yards and an interception.

Warden improved to 2-1, 1-0.

Next for the Coyotes is their EWAC home opener against senior quarterback Andrez Zabala and Mabton (0-1, 0-1), who fell 76-56 at home to Goldendale Sept. 18, scheduled for 7 pm. Friday in Kittitas.

“They can be a good team from year to year,” Hutchinson said. “I know they still have their quick quarterback, and if he can’t find someone to throw to, he’ll tuck it and run, and we just have to be prepared for that. They like to spread the field and throw it if they can, and if they can’t they’ll throw the ball with that quarterback.”

River View 33, Cle Elum-Roslyn 8

The Cle Elum-Roslyn High football team could not get the better of River View in nonconference action Sept. 17 in Kennewick.

The Panthers of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference East beat the Warriors of the EWAC West 33-8.

Cle Elum-Roslyn fell to 1-2 overall as River View won its second game in a row and improved to 2-1.

Next for the Warriors is their EWAC home opener with Columbia (3-0), against which Cle Elum-Roslyn can avenge its 28-14 EWAC championship loss from March, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in Cle Elum.

