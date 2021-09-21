FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Warden survives Kittitas/Thorp, River View bests Cle Elum-Roslyn BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kittitas/Thorp football team rushed early and often in its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference opener and season premiere Sept. 17 in Warden, but the Cougars held on.Warden bounced back 28-12 from its loss at Class 1A College Place the previous week.“There were a lot of positives, being first game of the year,” Coyotes coach Dusty Hutchinson said. “These kids have been practicing against each other, and there are just a lot of things we have to correct.” Wyatt Cole, Josiah Contreras, Tony Rios and Josh Rosbach led Kittitas/Thorp (0-1 overall, 0-1 EWAC) with 79, 70, 49 and 39 respective yards on the ground for a team total of 237, and Rosbach completed one of six passes for 15 yards and an interception.Warden improved to 2-1, 1-0.Next for the Coyotes is their EWAC home opener against senior quarterback Andrez Zabala and Mabton (0-1, 0-1), who fell 76-56 at home to Goldendale Sept. 18, scheduled for 7 pm. Friday in Kittitas. “They can be a good team from year to year,” Hutchinson said. “I know they still have their quick quarterback, and if he can’t find someone to throw to, he’ll tuck it and run, and we just have to be prepared for that. They like to spread the field and throw it if they can, and if they can’t they’ll throw the ball with that quarterback.”River View 33, Cle Elum-Roslyn 8The Cle Elum-Roslyn High football team could not get the better of River View in nonconference action Sept. 17 in Kennewick.The Panthers of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference East beat the Warriors of the EWAC West 33-8.Cle Elum-Roslyn fell to 1-2 overall as River View won its second game in a row and improved to 2-1.Next for the Warriors is their EWAC home opener with Columbia (3-0), against which Cle Elum-Roslyn can avenge its 28-14 EWAC championship loss from March, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in Cle Elum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kittitas Cle Elum-roslyn High Football Team Sport American Football Football Thorp Football Team Ewac West Andrez Zabala Warden Opener Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakDollar General store opens for business in KittitasSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' signAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneHotel Windrow expands Back 40 ito include outdoor bar and eatry for footballSept. 17 blotter: Black bear off Vantage Highway Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter