It’s been four years since the last snap Jack Smith played.
But it surely won’t be his last.
Central Washington University is giving the former three-star recruit quarterback and Arizona State Sun Devil a chance to compete — if and when football can resume.
Smith is elated for the opportunity to revive his career after a back injury sidelined him for three years. He has three years of eligibility remaining, but the graduate transfer caps himself at two.
“Because of the timeline of my life, I think two is all I’m going to be taking,” he said in a phone interview on Monday.
Smith is an Indiana native, but moved to Phoenix in 2015 after his father, Tracy Smith, was hired as the head coach for ASU baseball. Smith finished his prep career with 6,396 yards and 65 touchdowns along with 1,573 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns.
MaxPreps awarded him with the 2015 Mountain Pointe Football Overall Player of the Year; three-star recruit according to Rivals, which ranked him as the No. 13 player in the state; listed as the No. 18 player in the state by ESPN; three-star prospect according to PrepStar; Scout tabbed him the No. 9 quarterback prospect in the state; rated by 24/7 as the No. 20 prospect in the state.
Plenty of accolades for Smith, but never did he get to transfer that talent at the Division I level.
As a freshman at ASU in 2016, he appeared in six games and had only one pass attempt, which was a 40-yard completion versus Washington State University on Oct. 22.
Then prior to the 2017-18 season, Smith had a summer workout that turned into a “freak accident.”
“A back injury that the quick fix was surgery and epidural shots,” he said. “But being 19 years old at the time, getting back surgery didn’t seem too appealing to me or my family. So decided to let it naturally heal itself. Took care of my body in a way that I know how to take care of my body without getting surgery.
“Yeah, the process took a little bit longer and getting back into the game, but knowing that I didn’t cut myself open or put myself even at higher risk in the surgery room, I was completely OK with that.”
But he’s feeling 100%, and four separate doctor’s opinions approved as well, according to Smith.
Smith was set for his second stint with ASU last spring and according to 247sports, newly hired offensive coordinator Zak Hill was the selling point to bring Smith back to ASU.
But with COVID-19 muddling schedules and Smith knowing where he stood in the quarterback room as ASU sophomore Jayden Daniels solidified his spot as the starter, he wanted to take advantage of his final years.
CENTRAL CONNECTION
And because of Hill, a CWU alum, connected Smith with Central.
“COVID came around and they shut down our season and I was like, ‘you know, I got a couple of years to transfer,’ and coach Hill was like, ‘you know, where I went to school at Central Washington, I think you’d love it, it’d be a great fit for you.’ He put me in touch and then from there I came up through the coaches, fell in love, and haven’t looked back,” Smith said.
CWU was in a seesaw at the quarterback position last season with freshman Canon Racanelli and sophomore Christian Moore, before Moore untimely took over starting duties in the final six games.
Moore, who led the Wildcats to six straight wins and a share of the GNAC title, earned second-team honors in the conference. He threw for 2,224 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing 54% of his passes.
CWU returns Racanelli, but according to an article by the Columbian in April, he’s transitioning to defensive back. Also returning is redshirt freshmen JJ Lemming and Quincy Glasper, along with senior Braden Miles, who appeared in one game in 2019.
If and when CWU officially prepares itself for an official season, the quarterback position will be something to watch.
“That’s the main reason I’m back in football — I just want to be able to compete again,” Smith said.
