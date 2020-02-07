FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Former Central Washington University head coach Greg Sparling (now with Alaska University Fairbanks) earned his 400th career win on Thursday.
Alaska Fairbanks defeated CWU's rival Western Washington University 96-85.
"I really don't know where to start but I'm truly blessed that the University of Alaska Fairbanks gave me a chance. … I would truly like to thank all of my former and current student-athletes along the way," Sparling told UAF Athletics. "I obviously could not have reached this coaching milestone without you. It's been awesome watching my guys grow into men. Watching all of their accomplishments in life. I couldn't have done any of it without any of them.
"I want to thank all my former and current coaches that helped me get to this point. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. To my family, Kristin, Coleman and Jacob, I love you guys and I appreciate all your support along this journey. My dad, my brothers and the rest of my family, thank you. I also want to thank all my athletic trainers along the way, I appreciate all you've done. To all my SID and radio guys. I want to thank all the fans along the way. Now it's time to turn the focus to Simon Fraser."
And he gave a shoutout to a few at CWU.
"I would also like to thank Gil Coleman and Dean Nicholson for the opportunity to play and coach at CWU, without them I wouldn't be where I am at," he said. "I would finally like to thank one of my mentors, Keith Kingsbury, thank you for all the guidance along the way."
During his 23 years coaching at CWU, he compiled a 386-253 record, the third winningest coach for the Wildcats. UAF defeated CWU on Jan. 18 in Ellensburg, which was Sparling's first win against his former team.
CWU (14-8, 7-7 GNAC) and UAF (9-12, 8-5 GNAC) meet next Thursday.