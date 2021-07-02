Though it took awhile, the Seattle Mariners got the timely hits when it needed them in a 5-4 extra innings win over the Texas Rangers Friday night.
The Mariners overcame a three-run deficit, and even took the lead in the eighth inning with a chance to win, but after a blown save, they would need more heroics to win in extras.
The outfielder had already opened Seattle’s scoring with a right field bomb in the fifth, and after scoring what would have been the game-winning run in the eighth, Fraley hit a walk-off single to give the Mariners the series-opening win.
Mariners starter Logan Gilbert gave up three runs, and just two earned, but the Seattle bullpen came to play, allowing just the one run in the ninth, to give the offense a chance to make something happen.
After a strong first two innings, Gilbert ran into the most trouble in the third, but still finished with a decent line. The rookie went 5.2 innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and striking out six.
Gilbert gave up his first hit in the third, a Nick Solak blooper to center, before Gilbert threw a wild pitch that advanced Solak to second. The next Ranger batter, Charlie Culberson hit a deep ball into right that was botched by Mitch Haniger, moving Solak to third, and finally back to the top of the order, Brock Holt singled Solak and Culberson home for the game’s first runs.
The Mariners had a chance to close the small gap in the bottom of the inning, with Fraley and JP Crawford reaching base with just one out, but Haniger hit into a double play to end the threat.
The Rangers got another run across in the fifth, when Culberson hit a double that scored another run to give Texas a 3-0 lead. This time, the Mariners didn’t squander a chance to get that run back in the bottom of the inning.
Fraley went yard to right field, his first home run at T-Mobile Park and his seventh of the season to close the gap to two runs.
After a scoreless sixth and top of the seventh, the Mariners nearly found a way to tie the game. Crawford and Haniger reached base, and the speedy Crawford got the Mariners within one after Culberson couldn’t find first base trying to throw out Kyle Seager.
Seager got as far as third, but the Mariners couldn’t capitalize any more to tie the game, headed to the eighth. Then after a strong inning of work from pitcher Hector Santiago, Torrens finally tied the game up on another solo shot to right. After the heroics from Crawford and company in the eighth, Kendall Graveman couldn’t keep the Rangers off the board, with Jonah Heim making good contact and doubling home the tying run in the ninth.
Anthony Misiewicz continued the Mariners strong play in the pen, not allowing a run in extras and picking up the win while Fraley batted in the game-winner.
Marco Gonzalez (1-4, 5.10 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners in a Saturday night clash with Jordan Lyles (3-5, 5.12 ERA) and the Rangers at 7:10 p.m.