It was all about development for Olivia Anderson.
And it’s why there wasn’t a huge rush to bump her up to varsity for the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team.
But when she did get minutes with varsity, often late in the fourth quarter, you could foresee the potential out of the 6-foot-4 freshman.
“The deal with having her on JV was to have her play as many quarters as she could and get as many minutes as she could to develop,” EHS head coach Jeff Whitney said after the Bulldogs practice Thursday at the Yakima SunDome. “And I think that’s what helped her development is if we’d stuck her on varsity from day one, she probably would have gotten two minutes here, three minutes there, a minute, and for her development, that probably would have not been the best thing as a freshman.”
Anderson started swinging when junior Kiadyn Whitney was injured early in the season and missed a couple of weeks. When Kiadyn Whitney returned, Ellensburg kept Anderson, but still had her vie in three quarters in JV games so she’d be able to play one quarter in varsity games, depending on who the Bulldogs were playing.
And the EHS coaching staff began to see the growth.
“I think we realized if she keeps going the way she’s going, she’s going to be ready to come up at some point,” Jeff Whitney said. “Each game she got stronger, stronger going to the basket, making a little better decisions with the ball. Shot selection, that’s a real big one, because you got to know when to shoot at the varsity level.
“She’s slowly putting her game together. Now I think once she gets stronger, it’s going to be real nice to have her next year.”
But Whitney will also be elated to have her at this moment as the Bulldogs look to make a run at the 2A state title with a district championship matchup coming up this Saturday versus East Valley (Yakima) at the SunDome.
Those JV days seem to be in the past, and Anderson makes this formidable, undefeated Bulldogs squad even more dangerous.
And when she logged plenty of minutes in Ellensburg’s district semifinal win over Toppenish last Saturday, 71-52, contributing 11 points along with two blocks, this is just the beginning of what’s to come.
“I think there’s a lot more that I have to show,” Anderson said. “I think that the more time I get, the more everyone will be able to see.”
For her height, she handles the ball extremely well and has a keen outside shot, too. Partly because when started playing, she stood 5-foot-9 and wasn’t positioned down in the post.
She’s grown immensely over the past two years (seven inches), and she isn’t done yet. Anderson mentioned she went up three shoe sizes over a summer.
“I grow all the time,” Anderson chuckled. “I’m not done growing.”
While her guard like skills makes her unparalleled, the focus is on improving her post-game.
“She handles the ball probably as good as anybody we have,” Jeff Whitney said. “And she is agile, like a cat. Watch her get around people, that’s 6-foot-4, stretching around guards on the break. And she can finish.
“Her being a guard has helped her as she’s grown. So now it’s we’re going to develop a post-game for her so she can get down low and get some drop steps, middle drop steps, space little hooks. As she gets older and goes into college, they’re going to want her to play inside out.”
Defensively, it will be difficult for teams to drive in the paint with Anderson’s presence. But when Ellensburg runs its notable 1-3-1 defense, it can have her on the top of the zone not only because of her speed, but because she can force lob passes and deflections.
Her defensive prowess was evident versus Toppenish.
“I think it’s great we can have her coming off the bench and shutting people down like that,” sophomore Dylan Philip said after the win.
Anderson, 14, said she’s already received 23 college letters. She went to a Gonzaga University camp last summer and also toured the Butler University campus.
And this upcoming summer she plans on visiting the University of Connecticut’s campus because one of her basketball tournaments is nearby.
“It’s not overwhelming,” Anderson said, who plays select ball with the Northwest Blazers. “It’s more eyeopening to how old I’m getting just knowing college is soon. But it’s really nice to tour campuses, meet coaches, go to select camps and stuff. It’s really cool. Really nice to meet other players who play like me.”