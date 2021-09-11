From the sports editor: Not my first rodeo JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Sep 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Good morning, Kittitas County!After a 3 1/2-year hiatus from sports editing in Portland, imagine my surprise to find that the Ellensburg Daily Record, where my aunt and uncle live and my cousins are from, needed a new guy like me.I’m from a Duck family but my grandma is a Husky and my cousins are Cougars and Central Washington University Wildcats, so what an honor it is to bring Kittitas County its sports stories after having visited Ellensburg for rodeos, graduations and weddings since I can remember. Life is about experience, so in my sports writing adventures to Everett, Valley City, N.D., Grants Pass, Ore., and Scappoose/St. Helens, Ore., I’ve come away fond of the Tennessee Titans (my original favorite team), Trail Blazers, Ducks, Timbers, Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Wild — and, now that I’m here, the Seahawks and Mariners.I admire coaches and athletes who do what I’d love to do myself, so let’s get rolling. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Athlete Sport Ice Hockey Ellensburg Daily Kittitas County Coach Grandma Rodeo Wildcats Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathEllensburg 16-year-old relases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesLongtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something elseBack to schoolLetter: Ellensburg parents should not follow example of Florida schoolsSept. 7 blotter: Drone flies over residence Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter