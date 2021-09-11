Jake McNeal

Good morning, Kittitas County!

After a 3 1/2-year hiatus from sports editing in Portland, imagine my surprise to find that the Ellensburg Daily Record, where my aunt and uncle live and my cousins are from, needed a new guy like me.

I’m from a Duck family but my grandma is a Husky and my cousins are Cougars and Central Washington University Wildcats, so what an honor it is to bring Kittitas County its sports stories after having visited Ellensburg for rodeos, graduations and weddings since I can remember.

Life is about experience, so in my sports writing adventures to Everett, Valley City, N.D., Grants Pass, Ore., and Scappoose/St. Helens, Ore., I’ve come away fond of the Tennessee Titans (my original favorite team), Trail Blazers, Ducks, Timbers, Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Wild — and, now that I’m here, the Seahawks and Mariners.

I admire coaches and athletes who do what I’d love to do myself, so let’s get rolling.

