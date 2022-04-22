Holly Fromherz, Julieanne Child, Elaine Joyce and Kate Laurent are Ellensburg High track and field's new all-time fastest girls' distance medley relay team.
The junior, freshman and seniors ran to a third-place 12 minutes, 46.64 seconds in the 2,000-meter event behind Idaho’s Class 5A Post Falls (12:33.01) and Class 4A Eisenhower of Yakima (12:44.94) April 16 at the Pasco Invite at Edgar Brown Stadium, improving on Tess Preppernau, Madison Thompson, Ashley Frick and Leah Holmgren’s 13:24.32 set in 2017.
"The girls were determined to run fast at Pasco going into the meet," Bulldogs coach John Arlt said. "They just came off of a very cold day at Ephrata so were looking forward to some friendly weather down at Pasco. It had to be one of the wettest, coldest days down there any of us can ever remember, but the girls stepped up big time and didn't let the conditions slow them down one bit. Everyone was soaking wet, cold and trying to find shelter from the wind and hail at times. It was a tremendous team effort on the girls' part and speaks to the respect they all have for one another in regards that they did not want to let each other down in any way. That was one of most impressive relays I have seen."
Class 4A Richland led the girls' meet with 66 points as the Ellensburg girls (6) tied for 31st, and Idaho's Class 5A Rocky Mountain (92) led the boys' side as the Bulldogs (3) tied for 39th.
The Ellensburg girls and boys came right back to win the second Central Washington Athletic Conference meet with 128.17 and 126.5 respective points Thursday at Grandview High School, and next is the 60th Prosser Rotary Invite scheduled to include 21 Washingtonian teams and Oregon’s Class 3A Umatilla at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Art Fiker Stadium.
Laurent ranks first in the WIAA Class 2A girls’ 800 run (2:21.24), second in the 1,600 (5:10.16) to Anacortes junior Jessica Frydenlund (5:05.50) and second in the 3,200 (10:58.78) to Frydenlund (10:58.37).
Carsyn Arlt, a junior, is fifth in the girls’ 100 dash (12.83), and freshman Sophia Wilson, Joyce, junior Isabel Montes-Salamanca and Arlt (51.71) are second in the 400 relay to White River (51.17).
PASCO INVITE
April 16 at Edgar Brown Stadium
BOYS
Team scores
1. Rocky Mountain 92; 2. Walla Walla 47.5; 3. Kamiakin 47; 4. Wenatchee 41; 5. Tumwater 35; 6. Mt. Spokane 30; 7. Sandpoint 26.5; 8. Lake Stevens 26; 9. Central Valley 25; 10. Foster 23; 11. Hermiston 21; 12. Southridge 20.5; 13. West Valley (Yakima) 20; T-14. Ephrata/Post Falls 19; 16. Connell 18; 17. Hanford 15; T-18. Peninsula/Lewis and Clark 12; 20. Lewiston 11; T-21. Mead/Lakeside (Nine Mile)/West Valley (Spokane) 10; T-24. North Central/White River/Richland 9; 27. Eisenhower 8; 28. Rochester 7; T-29. Freeman/Selah/Monroe/Kennewick/University/Gonzaga Prep 6; 35. Glacier Peak 5; T-36. La Salle/Pullman/Colville 4; 39. Ellensburg 3; 40. Eastmont 2.5; T-41. Joel Ferris/Mt. Si/Zillah; T-44. Medical Lake/Logos 1
110-meter hurdles
1. Rusty Lee, Sandpoint, 14.76; 7. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 16.2
400-meter relay
1. Rocky Mountain 44.15; 10. Ellensburg (Josh Boast, George Wright, Darius Andaya, Chase Perez) 45.81
Javelin
1. Dash Sirmon, Walla Walla, 200-3; 8. Richard Wellington, Ellensburg, 142-1
Triple jump
1. Makhi Odoms, Tumwater, 43-8.25; 16. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 37-.5
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Richland 66; 2. Mead 41; 3. Rocky Mountain 38; 4. Lewiston 37; 5. Tumwater 35; 6. Lake Stevens 32; T-7. Hanford/Glacier Peak 29; 9. Post Falls 28; T-10. Hermiston/Eisenhower 23; 12. Central Valley 21; 13. Southridge 20; 14. Kamiakin 19; 15. Walla Walla 18.5; 16. Lewis and Clark 17; 17. Enumclaw 16; T-18. Peninsula/Mt. Si 14; 20. Eastmont 13; 21. Shadle Park 12; 22. Issaquah 10.5; T-23. De Sales/Highland 10; T-25. Pilot Rock/West Valley (Yakima) 9; T-27. Zillah/Freeman/Asotin 8; 30. Gonzaga Prep 7.5; T-31. River View/Ellensburg 6; T-33. Wenatchee/Rogers (Spokane) 5; 35. College Place 4.5; T-36. Sandpoint/Kennewick/Prosser/Sammamish/Holy Names Academy/Kennedy Catholic/Colville 3; T-43. Rochester/AC Davis 2; T-45. North Central/Pullman/University/Chiawana 1
400-meter relay
1. Lake Stevens 51.69; 10. Ellensburg (Sophia Wilson, Elaine Joyce, Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Carsyn Arlt) 53.05
Distance medley relay (2,000 meters)
1. Post Falls 12:33.01; 2. Eisenhower 12:44.94; 3. Ellensburg (Holly Fromherz, Julieanne Child, Elaine Joyce, Kate Laurent) 12:46.64
CWAC MEET 2
Thursday at Grandview High School
BOYS
Team scores
1. Ellensburg 126.5; 2. Grandview 49; 3. Othello 46.75; 4. East Valley 38.75
100-meter dash
1. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 11.23 (PR); 2. George Wright, Ellensburg, 11.45; 3. JJ Dobie, East Valley, 11.73; 8. Adam Singer, Ellensburg, 12.22; 13. Colton Willard, Ellensburg, 12.43 (PR); 14. Braiden Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 12.45 (PR); 23. Blake Crankovich, Ellensburg, 13.35 (PR); 24. Cody Nylund, Ellensburg, 13.41 (PR); 29. Elijah Pearson, Ellensburg, 13.86 (PR); 31. George Hyrum Ruby, Ellensburg, 13.97 (PR); 35. Gavin Pettigrew, Ellensburg, 14.23 (PR); 41. Devarun Coon, Ellensburg, 15.97 (PR)
200-meter dash
1. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 23.75 (PR); 2. JJ Dobie, East Valley, 24.17; 3. George Wright, 24.18 (PR); 9. Braiden Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 25.9 (PR); 10. Trevor Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 25.94; 15. Blake Crankovich, Ellensburg, 27.02 (PR); 16. Luca Woods-Vallejo, Ellensburg, 27.33; 19. Cody Nylund, Ellensburg, 28.39; 22. Elijah Pearson, Ellensburg, 28.93 (PR); 24. Cameron Coon, Ellensburg, 29.52 (PR); 25. George Hyrum Ruby, Ellensburg, 29.75 (PR); 26. Gavin Pettigrew, Ellensburg, 30.88 (PR); 29. Devarun Coon, Ellensburg, 33.8 (PR)
400-meter dash
1. Noe Medina, Grandview, 53.2; 2. Terrill Freeman, Othello, 56.56; 3. Asher McRitchie, East Valley, 56.69; 4. Trevor Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 57.53; 5. Nate Cortese, Ellensburg, 58.17 (PR); 7. Sam Johnson, Ellensburg, 59.05 (PR); 8. Theo Dittmer, Ellensburg, 59.33; 13. Cody Nylund, Ellensburg, 1:06.36 (PR); 15. Gavin Pettigrew, Ellensburg, 1:11.88; 16. George Hyrum Ruby, Ellensburg, 1:12.88 (PR); 17. Devarun Coon, Ellensburg, 1:17.97 (PR)
800-meter run
1. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 2:12.22 (PR); 2. Jorge Morales, Grandview, 2:17.1; 3. Joseph Fromherz, Ellensburg, 2:19.01 (PR); 6. Leo Baldovinos, Ellensburg, 2:21.11 (PR); 7. Jeremy Wallace, Ellensburg, 2:23.64; 8. Dallin Parker, Ellensburg, 2:24.12 (PR); 10. Chase McLaughlin, Ellensburg, 2:29.21 (PR); 11. Caden Smith, Ellensburg, 2:30.89 (PR); 12. Brody Michael, Ellensburg, 2:31.26; 17. Daniel Quinn, Ellensburg, 2:45.94 (PR); 19. Sean Riley, Ellensburg, 2:49.91
1,600-meter run
1. Jorge Morales, Grandview, 4:59; 2. Theo Dittmer, Ellensburg, 5:09; 3. Zeus Montano, Grandview, 5:12 (PR); 4. Leo Baldovinos, Ellensburg, 5:14 (PR); 5. Victorino De La Cruz, Othello, 5:20; 6. Brody Michael, Ellensburg, 5:21; 9. Caden Smith, Ellensburg, 5:51; 13. Daniel Quinn, Ellensburg, 6:07 (PR); 14. Sean Riley, Ellensburg, 6:17
3,200-meter run
1. Austin Parries, East Valley, 10:59.73; 2. Ethan Smith, East Valley, 10:59.76; 3. Victorino De La Cruz, Othello, 11:21.47; 4. Jorge Morales, Grandview, 11:34.9; 5. Jensen Rotter, Ellensburg, 11:45.11 (PR); 7. Pasquale Masuccio, Ellensburg, 13:17.77 (PR); 8. Johan Callender-Bohman, Ellensburg, 13:29.99 (PR)
110-meter hurdles
1. Joshua Boast, Ellensburg, 16.1 (PR); 2. Jorge Anguiano, Othello, 21.98; 3. Hector Torres, Grandview, 22.76
300-meter hurdles
1. Forrest Roylance, Othello, 45.42; 2. Blake Smith, Ellensburg, 51.42 (PR); 3. Angel Lopez, East Valley, 51.81; 4. Juan Gomez, Grandview, 53.67; 5. Jorge Anguiano, Othello, 55.67
400-meter relay
1. Ellensburg (Josh Boast, George Wright, Darius Andaya, Chase Perez) 45.05; 2. Othello 46.69; 3. East Valley 47.71; 4. Grandview 48.48; 5. Ellensburg (Trevor Wolfenbarger, Colton Willard, Adam Singer, Blake Smith) 48.56
1,600-meter relay
1. Othello 3:48.22; 2. East Valley 3:59.07; 3. Ellensburg (Kaden Mattson, Leo Baldovinos, Jeremy Wallace, Jensen Rotter) 4:15.37; 4. Grandview 4:23.75
Shot put
1. Jesus Soto, East Valley, 41-8; 2. Charles Bennett, Ellensburg, 40-4 (PR); 3. Henry Joyce, Ellensburg, 38-11 (PR); 7. Richard Wellington, Ellensburg, 37-11 (PR); 10. Ronan Goheen, Ellensburg, 37-.5 (PR); 14. Ezekiel Wageneck, Ellensburg, 34-6; 15. Kaeden Musser, Ellensburg, 34-1 (PR); 16. Sean Davis, Ellensburg, 33-9.5; 20. Isaac Hernandez, Ellensburg, 31-6 (PR); 22. Alex Muhler, Ellensburg, 30-2; 24. Dale Faubion, Ellensburg, 28-8.5
Discus
1. Richard Wellington, Ellensburg, 126 (PR); 2. Ronan Goheen, Ellensburg, 111-6 (PR); 3. Kaeden Musser, Ellensburg, 110-4; 4. Henry Joyce, Ellensburg, 109-5; 5. Titus Jeffery, Grandview, 108-1; 6. Sean Davis, Ellensburg, 103-10; 8. Dale Faubion, Ellensburg, 99-7 (PR); 12. Alex Muhler, Ellensburg, 91-2; 17. Charles Bennett, Ellensburg, 84-4; 18. Ezekiel Wageneck, Ellensburg, 82-10 (PR); 28. Isaac Hernandez, Ellensburg, 63-6
Javelin
1. Richard Wellington, Ellensburg, 138-7; 2. Braiden Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 126-3; 3. Austin Garza, Grandview, 125-3; 7. Chase McLaughlin, Ellensburg, 113-6; 8. Ronan Goheen, Ellensburg, 111-3; 9. Dale Faubion, Ellensburg, 109-1; 12. Isaac Hernandez, Ellensburg, 100-2 (PR); T-16. Sean Davis, Ellensburg, 93-6; 18. Blake Crankovich, Ellensburg, 92-8; T-21. Charles Bennett, Ellensburg, 89-7; 23. Cameron Coon, Ellensburg, 86-8; 25. Jackson Eylar, Ellensburg, 77-10.5
High jump
1. Maddox Martinez, Othello, 5-8; 2. Levi Dorsett, Grandview, 5-8; 3. Sam Johnson, Ellensburg, 5-6; T-4. Darius Andaya/Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 5-4; T-8. Noah Singer/Luca Woods-Vallejo, Ellensburg, 5; 10. Dallin Parker, Ellensburg, 4-10
Pole vault
1. Mason Blad, Ellensburg, 12 (PR); 2. Adam Singer, Ellensburg, 11; 3. Abdiel Lopez, Grandview, 10; 4. Forrest Roylance, Othello, 8-6; 5. Colton Willard, Ellensburg, 8-6 (PR); 9. Jackson Eylar, Ellensburg, 7
Long jump
1. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 19-11.5 (PR); 2. Darius Andaya, Ellensburg, 18-10; 3. George Wright, Ellensburg, 18-9; 10. Sam Johnson, Ellensburg, 16-6.25; 12. Noah Singer, Ellensburg, 16-3; 14. Luca Woods-Vallejo, Ellensburg, 15-10.5; 15. Blake Smith, Ellensburg, 15-9 (PR)
Triple jump
1. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 40-11.5 (PR); 2. Darius Andaya, Ellensburg, 38-9.5 (PR); 3. Anthony Rodriguez, Grandview, 37-2.5; 8. Luca Woods-Vallejo, Ellensburg, 32-9.5 (PR)
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Ellensburg 128.17; 2. East Valley 65; 3. Othello 55; 4. Grandview 27.83
100-meter dash
1. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 12.83 (PR); 2. Bella Garza, Othello, 13.43; 3. Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Ellensburg, 13.69; 6. Endya Hollis, Ellensburg, 13.82 (PR); 8. Sophia Wilson, Ellensburg, 14.03; 10. Jocelyn Newschwander, Ellensburg, 14.37; 15. Abbie Gansereit, Ellensburg, 14.73 (PR); 16. Jaida Custer, Ellensburg, 14.78 (PR); 18. Alex Bach, Ellensburg, 14.92; 20. Annika Richards, Ellensburg, 15.04 (PR); 22. Naomi Roush, Ellensburg, 15.28 (PR); 25. Heidi Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 15.67 (PR); 26. Layla Williams, Ellensburg, 15.78 (PR); 29. Tiffany Bell, Ellensburg, 16.85 (PR)
200-meter dash
1. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 26.96 (PR); 2. Bryana Barry, East Valley, 28.04; 3. Alize Jaime, Grandview, 28.67; 4. Julieanne Child, Ellensburg, 28.75 (PR); 5. Bella Garza, Othello, 29.06; 10. Elizabeth Strickland, Ellensburg, 31.13; 12. Clara Blad, Ellensburg, 31.9 (PR); 14. Endya Hollis, Ellensburg, 32.04; 16. Kelby Savage, Ellensburg, 32.17; 17. Naomi Roush, Ellensburg, 32.53 (PR); 19. Heidi Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 33.16 (PR); 22. Elsie Cziske, Ellensburg, 34.51 (PR)
400-meter dash
1. Elaine Joyce, Ellensburg, 1:01.5 (PR); 2. Madisen Douglas, Othello, 1:03.87; 3. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 1:05.55; 4. Clara Blad, Ellensburg, 1:11.45; 5. Jennifer Isidoro Silva, Grandview, 1:12.55; 9. Alex Bach, Ellensburg, 1:13.27 (PR); 10. Annika Richards, Ellensburg, 1:14.26 (PR); 12. Elsie Cziske, Ellensburg, 1:17.96; 13. Abbie Gansereit, Ellensburg, 1:21.16; 14. Layla Williams, Ellensburg, 1:23.53
800-meter run
1. Kate Laurent, Ellensburg, 2:23.42; 2. Chloe Mattson, Ellensburg, 2:45.78; 3. Emma Beachy, Ellensburg, 2:46.13 (PR); 7. Eva Herion, Ellensburg, 2:50.33 (PR); 8. Emily Ryder, Ellensburg, 2:50.94 (PR); 11. Sarah Merten, Ellensburg, 3:05.68; 14. Adelayde Schumaier, Ellensburg, 3:13.7
1,600-meter run
1. Kate Laurent, Ellensburg, 5:29.18; 2. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 5:41.41; 3. Nataly Amador, Grandview, 6:10.21; 6. Adrienne Herion, Ellensburg, 6:14 (PR); 11. Caitlin Wassell, Ellensburg, 6:54.36
3,200-meter run
1. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 12:40.85; 2. Jenifer Guerrero, Othello, 14:24.2; 3. Samantha Coppock, Ellensburg, 14:39.89 (PR); 4. Lydia Quinn, Ellensburg, 14:45.56 (PR); 5. Gwyndolyn Scoville, Ellensburg, 14:46.64 (PR)
100-meter hurdles
1. Allison Bryan, East Valley, 16.14; 2. Abby Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 19.18; 3. Hailie Veliz, Othello, 19.83; 4. Aliyah Pinales, Othello, 20.55; 5. Elizabeth Strickland, Ellensburg, 21.91 (PR)
400-meter relay
1. Ellensburg (Sophia Wilson, Elaine Joyce, Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Carsyn Arlt) 51.71; 2. Othello 54.05; 3. East Valley 54.51; 4. Grandview 55.52; 5. Ellensburg (Alex Bach, Endya Hollis, Elizabeth Strickland, Jocelyn Newschwander) 55.53; 6. Ellensburg (Lily Smith, Clara Blad, Kelby Savage, Frances Valverde) 56.84
800-meter relay
1. Ellensburg (Julieanne Child, Elaine Joyce, Brooke Seim, Carsyn Arlt) 1:52.18; 2. East Valley 1:55.25; 3. Othello 1:56.81; 4. Ellensburg (Elsie Cziske, Annika Richards, Abbie Gansereit, Layla Williams) 2:12.81
1,600-meter relay
1. East Valley 4:43.93; 2. Othello 4:43.94; 3. Ellensburg (Chloe Mattson, Eva Herion, Adrienne Herion, Emily Ryder) 5:07.24; 4. Grandview 5:20.25; 5. Ellensburg (Caitlin Wassell, Lydia Quinn, Sarah Marten, Gwyndolyn Scoville) 5:30.82
Shot put
1. Emma Gruenberg, East Valley, 31-2; 2. Ashley Perez, Othello, 30-1; T-3. Faith Larsen, Ellensburg, 29-1 (PR); 5. Emily Panattoni, Ellensburg, 27-5; 10. Joci Bednarik, Ellensburg, 22-11 (PR); 22. Dailey Seth, Ellensburg, 15-4
Discus
1. Ashley Perez, Othello, 112-10; 2. Faith Larsen, Ellensburg, 85-4 (PR); 3. Emily Panattoni, Ellensburg, 76-6; 11. Savanna Nelson, Ellensburg, 56-3; 18. Joci Bednarik, Ellensburg, 50-9; 22. Elizabeth Boswell, Ellensburg, 46-7; 23. Evelyn Schoos, Ellensburg, 45-7 (PR); 26. Dailey Seth, Ellensburg, 39-2
Javelin
1. Ashley Perez, Othello, 99-5; 2. Emma Gruenberg, East Valley, 87-2; 3. Lacey Garza, Othello, 86; 4. Emily Panattoni, Ellensburg, 82-1; 5. Samantha Arreola, Othello, 73-3; T-6. Joci Bednarik, Ellensburg, 67-2; 8. Savanna Nelson, Ellensburg, 66-4; 23. Elizabeth Boswell, Ellensburg, 39-9 (PR)
High jump
1. Sienna Black, Grandview, 4-8; 2. Ava Williams, East Valley, 4-2; 3. Sidalee Boast, Ellensburg, 4-2 (PR); 4. Teanaway Nale, Ellensburg, 4-2; T-5. Abby Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 3-10 (PR)
Pole vault
T-1. Amanda Peterson, Grandview, Frances Valverde (PR)/Lily Smith (PR), Ellensburg, 7-6; 4. Clara Blad, Ellensburg, 7 (PR); T-5. Jaida Custer/Julieanne Child, Ellensburg, 6-6; T-7. Kelby Savage/Heidi Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 6
Long jump
1. Allison Bryan, East Valley, 17-4.75; 2. Elisabeth Williams, East Valley, 14-11.25; 3. Lilliana Byers, East Valley, 14-7.5; 4. Jocelyn Newschwander, Ellensburg, 14-6.75; 5. Diamond Van Cleve, Othello, 14-3.25; 6. Elizabeth Strickland, Ellensburg, 13-6; 8. Teanaway Nale, Ellensburg, 13-1.75 (PR); 9. Sidalee Boast, Ellensburg, 13-1.25 (PR); 10. Grace Boast, Ellensburg, 12-11; 13. Kelby Savage, Ellensburg, 12-4; 30. Julieanne Child, Ellensburg, 9-4.75
Triple jump
1. Jocelyn Newschwander, Ellensburg, 30-11 (PR); 2. Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Ellensburg, 30-9.75; 3. Grace Boast, Ellensburg, 29-1.5 (PR); T-4. Sophia Wilson, Ellensburg, 28-3 (PR); 7. Sidalee Boast, Ellensburg, 27-1.75 (PR); 8. Teanaway Nale, Ellensburg, 26-6.5 (PR)