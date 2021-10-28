Support Local Journalism


The Bulldogs cross country girls and boys are all set for the Central Washington Athletic Conference Championships after running away with team wins at the third CWAC meet in Ellensburg.

Holly Fromherz, Emma Beachy, Elaine Joyce, Rylee Leishman, Margaret Hudson, Esther Selby and Vivian Hudson crossed the finish line first, second, third, fourth, sixth, seventh and 10th, respectively, on Senior Night Oct. 21 at Rotary Park.

“It was a great meet,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Hashimoto said. “The weather was fantastic: Cool temps and no wind. After a rough week with many runners in quarantine, it was nice to have almost-complete teams running.”

The girls, with 16 points and 12 runners in the top 15, left Othello (57) and Prosser (63) in the dust.

“The girls ran well, with Holly, Emma, Elaine and Rylee in the usual top five,” Hashimoto said. “Margaret Hudson has been rapidly improving to be our fifth runner. With Kate slated to return for districts, the girls should qualify for state.”

Chase Perez, Jeremy Wallace, Mac Steele, Theo Dittmer and Joseph Fromherz led the boys in third, fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth behind first-place East Valley sophomore Nicolas Spencer (16:29) and runner-up Prosser senior Lukkes Hultberg (16:51).

“The boys also ran well,” said Hashimoto as they, with 26 points, got the better of East Valley and Prosser (tied for third, 52) and Othello (94). “It was Chase Perez's turn for a breakout day: He ran 16:55, breaking 17 for the first time. Jeremy Wallace and Mac Steele were close behind in the mid-17s. Theo Dittmer (season best) and Joseph Fromherz (personal best) had outstanding races. We are currently sitting third in the district (but very close to second), and with two teams qualifying, will have to race well to qualify for state.”

This year’s conference championships are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Apple Ridge Run Cross Country Course in Yakima.

Ellensburg’s girls will try to win their third team title in a row and the boys will chase their second in three years.

