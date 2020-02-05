There used to be a time when a ghetto blaster used to pump the sound through the neighbor’s walls into the house next door.
His generation has probably never heard of a boombox since now you can put your whole music collection on a flash drive, but Ellensburg sophomore Cole Weaver is getting some heavy mileage out a wrestling move called the ghetto blaster. It comes from Greco style wrestling and is basically a high-risk throw.
“It’s points move. It’s a pin move and I’m always looking to throw it,” the Bulldog sophomore said, who’s No. 8 in the Washington Wrestling Report 2A rankings. “It’s basically just a drop. You have to overhook with your other hand on the back of the neck. It’s high risk, but I’ve gotten pretty good at it.”
They might as well call him Tilt, because he’s always looking for bonus points and the ghetto blaster is a good way to put that other guy in the circle on his back. Weaver goes into the CWAC District 5/6 tournament this weekend as one of six ranked wrestlers in the 145-pound division. The top five in each weight class will advance to the 2A Region 4 tournament.
This point in the season, it’s go hard or go home, find some way to get in the top five and live to fight another day. Yeah, it’s game on, but that’s what makes this time of the year so much fun, said Weaver, who wrestles for the Victory Club team in Yakima during the off-season.
“Wrestling is all about you. It’s not like any other team sport,” he said. “I’m always looking to put Ellensburg in the spotlight through my efforts. But when it comes down to it, it’s just you and the other guy. It’s all on you … all the work you’ve put in, all the hours of suffering through workouts.
“I respect anybody that wrestles, because it’s a hard sport. A lot of people can’t hang because it’s the work you do in the room that shows when you go out there.”
From here on out, it doesn’t much matter if you’re 25-0 or 0-25, it’s all decided in a six-minute span in the circle where stranger things have happened. Weaver will have his work cut out in a weight class that features six guys in the Washington Wrestling Report 2A rankings.
Othello’s Arturo Solorio goes in as the top ranked 145-pounder in the state. Isaac John of Toppenish is fourth. Jaxon Rocha from Othello is ranked seventh and Kelvin Sager (Ephrata), Ethan Garza (Selah) and Weaver are all listed at No. 8.
There’s work to be done, but Ellensburg coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger likes his guy’s chances, he said.
“He’s more experienced with a year under his belt and he’s staying aggressive. He’s going after people. He’s not afraid,” Wolfenbarger said. “Right now, the plan is make to the next week, then do it again to get to state.”
The Central Washington Athletic Conference features some of the best wrestling programs in the state. Toppenish is the top program in the all-class rankings. Othello is ninth and Selah is 19th. The CWAC has four of the top six teams in the 2A rankings and seven in the top 20.
CWAC District 5/6 action begins Friday at 4 p.m. and again on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. Finals are expected to begin around 5 p.m.