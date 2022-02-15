Cade Gibson's fourth-quarter heroics inspired "MVP, MVP" chants from Ellensburg High School's K-9 Unit student section Tuesday as his Central Washington Athletic Conference runner-up Bulldogs eliminated fifth-seed Selah 66-58 in the CWAC Tournament consolation quarterfinals.
The 5-foot-11-inch senior guard, averaging 17.5 points and a conference-high 2.8 triples per game this season after the win, scored 14 of his 25 points in the final frame, and his six rebounds, three assists and two steals helped to deny the Vikings (10-12 overall) their quest for a fifth Class 2A regional trip in six years.
With new life, Ellensburg (13-7) turns its attention to fourth-seeded East Valley (12-9), which survived sixth seed Ephrata (7-16) 63-62 in overtime Tuesday in Yakima, for the third time in 17 days in a home consolation semifinal scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Bulldogs beat the Red Devils 64-56 Feb. 1 in Ellensburg, turned around for a 65-63 road comeback Feb. 3, and get through rivals by a CWAC-high average of 8.6 points (66.9-58.3) this winter where All-CWAC Second-Team picks Tyrus Johnson (a 6-foot-3-inch senior forward), Preston Sluder (a sophomore guard) and East Valley persist by four (58.3-54.3).
Thursday's winner will play at conference champion Grandview (16-5) or third-seeded Prosser (12-10) Saturday for second place and a Feb. 25-26 Class 2A regionals appearance.
The Bulldogs last reached regionals on the way to the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2015-16.
In the rubber match with Selah after Ellensburg fell 62-59 on the road Jan. 4 and got even 69-57 at home Jan. 22, Gibson's layup put his side up 62-52 with 3:18 left, his teardrop in the key made it 64-52 with at 2:15, and his final layup made it 66-56.
Noah Nealey's six second-quarter points including a right-shoulder triple expedited a 21-12 run and a 31-21 halftime lead.
Emmett Fenz put in 11 points with seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal, and Darius Andaya (a rebound) and JT Fenz (six assists, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal) both went for 10 points.
Gavin Marrs kept the Vikings off the glass with 14 rebounds, five blocks and a pair of assists.
Six-foot All-CWAC Second-Team freshman guard Jackson Pepper led Selah, which dropped its fifth game in a row, with 17 points, and the Bulldogs held his brother, 6-foot-6-inch junior CWAC Player of the Year Levi Pepper, to 11 points, seven of which came from 14 free throw attempts.
ELLENSBURG 66, SELAH 58
Tuesday at Ellensburg High School
SEL 9 12 16 21 — 58
ELL 10 21 14 21 — 66
SCORING — Selah (10-12): Jackson Pepper 17, Levi Pepper 11, Kaden Giles 7, Parker Jones 7, Malachi Young 7, Jack Kuhn 6, Caden McNutt 3. 3-pointers — 4 (J. Pepper 2, Jones, Young). Totals 19 16-28 58. Ellensburg (13-7): Cade Gibson 25, Emmett Fenz 11, Darius Andaya 10, JT Fenz 10, Noah Nealey 8, Gavin Marrs 2. 3-pointers — 7 (Gibson 4, Nealey 2, Andaya). Totals 24 11-15 66.