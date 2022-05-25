Cade Gibson has a lot of opportunity awaiting him after the Ellensburg High School baseball team’s Class 2A state championship streak.
The Ellensburg High School senior, listed at 5-foot-11, signed his collegiate letter of intent to study pre-med and advance his basketball guard and baseball infielder careers with NCAA Division III Pacific University (Forest Grove, Ore.) before friends, family and teammates Tuesday at Ellensburg High School.
“It has that small-town feel, just like Ellensburg,” Gibson said. “I really like that. I remember we were driving over there for my visit and we drove through Portland, and I felt super claustrophobic as we were looking around, but as we started getting out toward Forest Grove I saw some hay fields and it kind of felt like home. The basketball coach is awesome, and it’s a great experience.”
Gibson became a Central Washington Athletic Conference boys’ basketball first-team selection for the second winter in a row as he led in 3-pointers and came up third in scoring and field goals on the way to the district second-place game. He spent time with Pacific University point guards in his visit and ran the Boxers’ offense in a scrimmage.
“I shot a lot at Ellensburg and their team does shoot a lot of threes, so that was one of the things that drew me there,” Gibson said. “If they want me to be a shooting guard I’ll fit in there, or I can be a point guard for them.”
Gibson is also a CWAC baseball first-team pick for the second spring in a row as the Bulldogs beat Selah for the conference title at Yakima County Stadium.
“One thing I like about Cade is his last name, and as far as being a leader, he’s one of the best I’ve ever had,” said Ellensburg baseball coach and Cade’s uncle, Todd Gibson. “If you’re not watching what’s going on out there on the baseball field with this young group of guys and these four seniors including Cade, what they’ve done to get to this point, a lot of people don’t realize how much work went into it.”
Cade Gibson wants to be an orthodontist “or anywhere in the medical field” after job shadowing a dentist’s office because he “really likes talking to people and helping them out,” and considered Wenatchee Valley College until Pacific said he could try to play basketball and baseball for sure, to which Gibson said, ‘OK, done deal.’”
“As far as a baseball player, he has a unique talent that, right off the bat, we could see that he has this hand-eye coordination, which is really helpful when you’re hitting,” Todd Gibson said. “He just puts the barrel on the ball as good as anybody I’ve coached, and I’ve told his dad he’d probably be in the top three. He’s not a real big guy so he sprays the ball around a bit, but it doesn’t matter: He matches that talent with his competitiveness.”
The Boxers, under coach Justin Lunt and including junior forward Russell Carmichael of Kirkland’s Eastside Prep, sophomore forward James Corey of Ridgefield and freshman forward Cooper Rolfs of Seattle’s Kings High School via Shoreline, finished 11-14 overall and 7-9 for fifth in the Northwest Conference – their best NWC finish since 2014-15 – in 2021-22.
Pacific baseball (28-18, 14-10), with coach Brian Billings, won no fewer than 25 games for the third spring in a row, repeated as NWC champions, reached the Division III West Regional and project to return juniors Carter Chapman (a first baseman of Selah) and Daniel Park (pitcher, Ingraham High, Seattle), sophomores Reed McFeely (pitcher, Cleveland High, Seattle) and Davis Koester (pitcher/utility, Trout Lake High/Columbia High) and freshman Jamison Poole (first baseman, O’Dea High, Seattle) in 2023.