EHSfbSelah

Senior running back Riley Gibson (44) put the Bulldogs ahead for good with 1:17 left Friday in Ellensburg.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Riley Gibson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:17 left put the Bulldogs over Selah in Central Washington Athletic Conference action Friday night.

The senior running back took a handoff from Ryker Fortier and veered right into the end zone and, though the Vikings blocked Fortier’s point-after attempt, the defense held from there in an 18-12 win at Andreotti Field in Ellensburg.

Selah senior quarterback Andre Moore’s 4th-and-19 heave from the Ellensburg 45-yard-line fell incomplete with a second left and the Bulldogs (2-2 overall, 2-0 CWAC) celebrated in victory formation.

Moore ran 23 yards for a touchdown with 7:35 left in the first quarter, but senior Jack Kuhn missed the point-after attempt and Selah (1-2, 0-1) led 6-0.

Kuhn knocked in a 27-yard field goal with 6:37 left to halftime, however, to put Selah up 9-0.

Fortier’s 10-yard keeper up the middle broke the shutout with 14 seconds left to intermission, but his point-after failed and the Vikings led 9-6.

The Bulldogs hit their stride in the third quarter when Caleb Menzel blocked a Selah punt, the Bulldogs recovered it at the Viking 33 with 4:41 left, George Wright took a Fortier pass deep over the middle to the Selah 1 and Fortier finished with his second one-yard keeper up the middle — though the two-point attempt failed — to put Ellensburg ahead 12-9 to start the fourth.

Kuhn struck again with a 24-yard field goal to tie it at 12 with 11:05 left in the evening and, though Viking senior defensive back Connor Daily intercepted Fortier’s pass from the Selah 5 in the right of the end zone with 6:30 to play, the Bulldogs came right back with Gibson’s score.

Next for Ellensburg, a winner of two games in a row, is a CWAC contest scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Grandview.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.