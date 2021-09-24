Gibson's late touchdown run sinks Selah By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior running back Riley Gibson (44) put the Bulldogs ahead for good with 1:17 left Friday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Riley Gibson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:17 left put the Bulldogs over Selah in Central Washington Athletic Conference action Friday night.The senior running back took a handoff from Ryker Fortier and veered right into the end zone and, though the Vikings blocked Fortier’s point-after attempt, the defense held from there in an 18-12 win at Andreotti Field in Ellensburg.Selah senior quarterback Andre Moore’s 4th-and-19 heave from the Ellensburg 45-yard-line fell incomplete with a second left and the Bulldogs (2-2 overall, 2-0 CWAC) celebrated in victory formation. Moore ran 23 yards for a touchdown with 7:35 left in the first quarter, but senior Jack Kuhn missed the point-after attempt and Selah (1-2, 0-1) led 6-0.Kuhn knocked in a 27-yard field goal with 6:37 left to halftime, however, to put Selah up 9-0. Fortier’s 10-yard keeper up the middle broke the shutout with 14 seconds left to intermission, but his point-after failed and the Vikings led 9-6.The Bulldogs hit their stride in the third quarter when Caleb Menzel blocked a Selah punt, the Bulldogs recovered it at the Viking 33 with 4:41 left, George Wright took a Fortier pass deep over the middle to the Selah 1 and Fortier finished with his second one-yard keeper up the middle — though the two-point attempt failed — to put Ellensburg ahead 12-9 to start the fourth.Kuhn struck again with a 24-yard field goal to tie it at 12 with 11:05 left in the evening and, though Viking senior defensive back Connor Daily intercepted Fortier’s pass from the Selah 5 in the right of the end zone with 6:30 to play, the Bulldogs came right back with Gibson’s score.Next for Ellensburg, a winner of two games in a row, is a CWAC contest scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Grandview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championKittitas County lifts burn banDeath notice: John D. WinnJLL arranges $468.70M construction loan for trophy Class A office development in downtown Bellevue, WACity of Ellensburg hires new Human Resources DirectorJulep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar brings a taste of the South to townSept. 20 blotter: Women stealing alcoholSept. 21 blotter: Sign seen as violating community standardsProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputFitterer's Furniture reaches another milestone with 125 years of service Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter