GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Ellensburg gets payback at Selah, wins eighth in a row By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 6, 2021 The Bulldogs are on an absolute tear.Ellensburg High School's girls' soccer team won its eighth game in a row and avenged a season-opening Central Washington Athletic Conference home loss to Selah with a 2-1 win in the rematch against the host Vikings Tuesday.Dylan Philip scored in the 22nd and 50th minutes, both with an assist from Jamison Philip.The Bulldogs (8-1 overall) can continue their conquest when Class 1A Cascade (6-5), a winner of two in a row after beating Chelan 4-3 Tuesday in Leavenworth, visits at 4 p.m. Thursday. Highland 1, Cle Elum 0The Warriors' five-game win streak came to an end in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference shutout fashion Tuesday in Cowiche.Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-3 overall, 4-1 EWAC) is a game at Granger (3-4, 3-3), which last fell 1-0 at home to Highland Sept. 30 for its third loss in a row and which the Warriors beat 6-0 Sept. 14 at home, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.