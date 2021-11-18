Glasper, Hamilton, Fisk lead all-GNAC Central Washington football into playoffs By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Wildcats coach Chris Fisk, left, is the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt freshman quarterback Quincy Glasper (1) is the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt senior Zach Stecklein (97) is the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats wide receiver Darius Morrison (18) is the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats graduate linebacker Donte Hamilton (44) is the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s time to see what the Great Northwest Athletic Conference award-sweeping Wildcats are made of.Quincy Glasper, Donte Hamilton and Chris Fisk are the respective GNAC Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year as the Central Washington University football team won all seven yearly awards and received 21 first-team recognitions, the conference announced Wednesday.The four-time-defending GNAC champion Wildcats (8-2 overall, 4-0 GNAC), winners of six games in a row and who, according to Fisk, have everybody healthy and available for the first time all year, will hop a charter flight for their first Division II postseason appearance since 2017, scheduled to begin against Super Region 3’s third-ranked Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association champion Northwest Missouri State (9-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday, 1,657 miles away at Bearcat Stadium in Maryville, Missouri. Fans can catch the game at themiaanetwork.com.“There’s some power in being in that underdog position,” said Fisk, who carries a 15-7 head-coaching record in his third year in charge and his sixth with the program. “I was walking around yesterday and heard somebody say, ‘why not us?’ We work and lift weights just as hard as they do, and we’re going to take that mentality to beat them, not just play with them. Right before we stepped on the field last Saturday, we let the kids use the ‘P’ word. It’s the playoffs, we’re here and we know the opponent, but we’ve been in the playoffs for the last six weeks.”The winner will face the No. 2 Harding/Washburn winner in the second round at 11 a.m. Nov. 27.Central is 3-5 in its first eight Division II playoff games since 2002, and won its last such contest 27-6 over Tartleton State (Stephenville, Texas) in the second round in 2009 at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.The Wildcats fell 21-20 at home to Northwest Missouri State in the quarterfinals the next weekend before the Bearcats won their third of six Division II championships (1998, 1999, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2016).This time around, Central’s 47 points per game is Division II’s second-best scoring average to Shepherd’s 49, and the Wildcats have the best turnover margin (1.78) as they give up 20 points per contest.Graduate linebacker Donte Hamilton (6-foot-3, 215) is the Defensive Player of the Year after being the Defensive Player of the Week three times en route to a résumé of 71 tackles — 14 for loss — 5 1/2 sacks, six interceptions and five pass breakups, three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.Redshirt senior Zach Stecklein (6-foot-6, 235) is the Defensive Lineman of the Year with 41 tackles — 13 for loss — 8 1/2 sacks, a pass breakup, six quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and a recovery.Glasper, a 6-foot-3, 185 redshirt freshman, is also the latest regular-season GNAC Player of the Week after completing 18 of 25 passes for 289 yards and five touchdowns with 32 rushing yards and two end zone trips in a 70-0 Senior Day win over Simon Fraser Nov. 13 at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. Glasper missed the first two games of the season before throwing for 1,280 yards, 17 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions with 230 rushing yards and four more scores in six unbeaten outings.Darius Morrison (6-foot-3, 190) is the Freshman of the Year after catching 25 passes for 588 yards and eight touchdowns.Redshirt junior Rashaad Boddie (6-foot-1, 225), who transferred from Colorado State, is the Newcomer of the Year after carrying 124 times for 668 yards and seven touchdowns in nine contests.Scottland Vise (6-foot-2, 300) is the Offensive Lineman of the Year as Central allows a single sack per game.Redshirt freshman running back Tyler Flanagan, redshirt senior wide receiver Tony Archie and graduate wideout Jojo Hillel, redshirt senior tight end Samuel Sanchez, redshirt senior offensive lineman Raymond Schalk, redshirt junior kicker Patrick Hegarty, redshirt senior kick returner Michael Chisley and freshman long-snapper Colson Brunner are offensive first-teamers.Chisley (also a defensive back), redshirt senior defensive linemen Fred Feleti and Sean Gordon, redshirt junior linebacker Daeon Hudson, redshirt sophomore defensive backs Patrick Rogers and Jahleel Breland, redshirt sophomore punt returner Tai-John Mizutani and redshirt freshman Dominic Wieberg are first-team defenders.Redshirt senior tight end Isaac Crichton, redshirt junior defensive lineman Kai Gamble, redshirt sophomore quarterback JJ Lemming, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Noah Thompson, redshirt senior offensive lineman Tytus Timoteo and freshman defensive back Tanner Volk are honorable mentions.Northwest Missouri State senior defensive end Sam Roberts (6-foot-5, 292) is the unanimous MIAA Defensive Player of the Year with 44 tackles — 13 1/2 for loss — five sacks and two quarterback hits as the Bearcats defense is second with nine points allowed per game to Albany State (five) and leads the nation in run defense (37 yards allowed per outing).“The running game is the start and end of their defense, and it’s the start and end of our offense,” Fisk said.Senior running back Al McKeller (5-foot-9, 215) brings 1,337 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns with 171 receiving yards and a score into the playoffs as the Bearcats score 38 points per game.Senior offensive lineman Tanner Own (6-foot-5, 292), junior offensive lineman Zach Howard (6-foot-3, 295), 6-foot-2, 214 senior linebacker Jackson Barnes (61 tackles — seven for loss — two sacks, an interception, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble) and 6-foot, 188 redshirt freshman defensive back Cahleel Smith (20 tackles, two interceptions and four breakups) are also first-teamers. Tags Redshirt Sport American Football Jj Lemming Lineman Dominic Wieberg Colson Brunner Sam Roberts Raymond Schalk 