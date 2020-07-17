No surprise. Amid the second wave of coronavirus outbreaks in the country and several conferences making difficult decisions to cancel or delay fall athletics to spring of 2021, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference followed suit on Friday afternoon.
The conference announced it’s suspending all intercollegiate athletics competition through Nov. 30.
The GNAC CEO Board said it will continue to monitor developments related to the pandemic and make a decision by Oct. 15 regarding the status of competition after Nov. 30.
“This was not a decision taken lightly but one the board believes is in the best interests of student-athletes and staff,” said Dave Haglund, GNAC commissioner. “There is no greater priority than the health and well-being of our student-athletes and this action is reflective of the GNAC’s commitment to this prevailing principle. We understand that many student-athletes will be disappointed and saddened by this news, particularly our seniors, and we have profound empathy for everyone affected by this decision, including non-conference opponents. We can only ask for their thoughtful understanding during these challenging and unprecedented times.”
According to the release, fall sports being played in the spring is an option, and governance groups “have already engaged in active discussions for providing meaningful seasons of competition for the conference’s fall championship sports, including the feasibility of playing in the spring.”
“Over the past few months our athletics staff has diligently explored a multitude of scenarios and options for a safe return to play, but the challenges became insurmountable as an institution and a conference,” Central Washington University athletic director Dennis Francois said. “The enormity of this decision and its impact on our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans is crushing for all of us, not to mention its impact on our university, the Ellensburg community, and our alumni. I am, however, very encouraged by our conference’s commitment to engage in purposeful discussion regarding the feasibility of a 2021 spring championship season for our fall sports.”