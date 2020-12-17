The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, which once had six teams at its peak, now has dwindled to just three.
Central Washington University, Western Oregon University and Simon Fraser University are what remain of the downtrodden GNAC football conference after Azusa Pacific University — which joined the GNAC in 2012 — shut down football Tuesday after 55 years of competition in both NAIA and NCAA Division II.
That’s two GNAC programs going under in the last two years. Humboldt State University played its final season in 2018, which was known beforehand it would be the last.
APU on the other hand was unexpected.
“Definitely caught us by surprise,” CWU athletic director Dennis Francois said Wednesday. “… But I understand the reasoning. It’s a tough climate, especially for a private school.”
That leaves an interesting predicament for the three programs remaining, including one that’s across the Canadian border and is the only NCAA-affiliated school in Canada. To be championship eligible, at least eight games need to be played, and losing APU leaves two games to fill for each remaining school.
Luckily, the GNAC and Lone Star Conference agreed to a scheduling alliance for the next four seasons, which was originally set to commence in 2020. Before APU’s shutdown, the alliance was bringing a total of 58 Super Region 4 non-conference games.
For the 2021, ’22 and ’23 seasons, Francois said CWU will be able to meet the eight-game minimum.
“I’m confident that our scheduling alliance we established with the Lone Star will be even more invaluable now with the exiting of APU,” Francois said. “… I know our commissioner is going to be talking with the Lone Star commissioner if we need to modify our schedule a little bit to accommodate the two games they lost with Azusa.”
The future of GNAC football is undetermined. Can it continue to go about with merely three teams? Will it fold?
Francois says no to the latter.
“I think we will continue to heavily explore other opportunities, in terms of other schools, other potential conference members,” he said. “I know those conversations and efforts have been ongoing and that’s something I know we’ve worked on over the last X amount of years, trying to gauge people’s interest and see if they’re willing to make that jump, possibly to Division II or to the GNAC.
“Just trying to evaluate those situations and hopefully be a win-win situation for our conference from an overall strength to our conference and preferably I’m assuming everybody would want an even number of schools when it comes to our overall sports.”
Francois didn’t say what schools exactly but have to imagine a Northwest Conference (NCAA Division III) program could be in consideration. The NWC holds eight football programs – all in both Washington state and Oregon. Or maybe a school(s) from the Frontier Conference, with two nearby in Southern Oregon University and Eastern Oregon University.
There’s been chatter over the years if CWU would explore the idea of moving up to NCAA Division I (FCS for football), specifically the Big Sky Conference. And as GNAC football continues to wane, it only elicits the idea more so.
But it’s unlikely, considering the climate universities are in amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Francois didn’t completely shut down the idea. It would require all sports to make that jump to Division I and upgrades to facilities.
“There’s no doubt it’s a huge investment, but I never say never,” he said. “I don’t what the future holds, but if we continue to grow as a university and continue the great support we have from alumni and donors and we have a new administration and as those things change and those things are aspirational for them, then I’m sure we’d explore it. But we also know that those universities, very, very few are making money.”
What about dropping down to the NAIA, a level CWU vied on before its move to NCAA Division II in 1999? The Wildcats football program captured the NAIA Division II national championship in 1995 with Jon Kitna as their quarterback.
“I don’t think going to the NAIA level is in our best interest as a university,” Francois said. “I think the NCAA brand has a lot of value for our university and our athletics program as a whole.”
Francois is confident GNAC football will continue and find solutions for Azusa Pacific’s exit.