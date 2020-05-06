A bad shot, a bad hole, nor a bad round couldn’t take away the exuberance Washingtonians were feeling on Tuesday.
Because for the first time in over a month, golf courses reopened Tuesday as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase process, commencing with phase one on Tuesday that also included the resumption of other recreational activities such as hunting and fishing while continuing to practice social distancing.
Elated were both course operations and their players as Suncadia Golf Resort, Sun Country Golf Course and Ellensburg Golf Club were packed with players throughout the day. And with the clement weather, it couldn’t have been a more fitting recommencement for golf.
“Oh, yeah, especially because the weather is getting nicer,” Dan Whitaker said during his round at Ellensburg Golf Club.
“It’s the best,” said Trey Berlin, who traveled over from the West Side to play Suncadia’s Rope Rider for his birthday. “I try and play at least once a week and for not to be able to play for six weeks … man.”
There’s a long list of requirements given by the state for course operations and players to follow such as twosomes only unless all three or four players are from the same household, which can be proved with identification. Carts are to be limited to one rider unless playing with a minor. Flagsticks are to remain in the hole and courses were asked to become creative with cup liners so players don’t have to reach all the way inside the cup to pick up their ball.
That’s just the short of the list, but it’s not an inconvenience for players.
“I kind of like the pool noodle in the hole,” said Chad Hearn, who was even par through eight holes at Rope Rider. “I don’t know, for some reason, it’s working.”
“No problem, no problem,” said Ed Stevenson at Sun Country of the new requirements.
Surely, courses would’ve preferred to send off foursomes to push as many players as they could throughout the day, but they didn’t bleat. And while one rider per cart was thought to be a potential issue in terms of running short, that didn’t seem to be the case.
Albeit, with the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners voting unanimously Monday to submit a variance application to move ahead in its plan to reopen the local economy, it could move Kittitas County into phase two if approved by the state, which Kittitas County Public Health Administrator Tristan Lamb said they expect an answer to the application by the end of the week, if not sooner.
GOOD PACE
So far, what’s been alluring to all three courses — and golfers — was the vast improvement of pace of play with sending twosomes off every nine to 10 minutes. At Rope Rider, which had every tee time booked from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., said players were finishing in 3 1/2 hours. It was similar at both Sun Country and Ellensburg Golf Club.
“That’s a real plus,” Peg Whitaker said on the eighth hole at Ellensburg Golf Club.
Both Sun Country and Ellensburg Golf Club estimated around 100 players each on Tuesday, and Rope Rider with 108. Those numbers should remain steady or increase throughout the week as Saturday and Sunday have expected temperatures in the low 80s. Wednesday’s weather is iffy with high winds, and during normal times, that might keep customers away. But with golf courses back open, one of the few activities allowed, it shouldn’t desist play.
Suncadia Golf Resort said its opening Prospector Golf Course on Thursday to its members only (Prospector is currently open to the public only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday) to create more room for the public at Rope Rider.
Washingtonians have yearned for golf’s return.
“I can’t believe they shut down golf anyway,” said Craig Baird, who traveled with Stevenson from Wenatchee to play at Sun Country. “You’re always social distancing when you’re golfing.”
“My buddies and I were like, ‘this isn’t hazardous at all,’” Charlie Griffes said at Rope Rider, who played 18 holes with his wife. “… But I totally appreciate the governor’s attitude with this, slow everybody down as much as we can.”
It’s a game that most believe lends itself to social distancing already.
“This is a sport that’s perfect for that,” said Dawn Landrie after her tee shot on the first hole at Sun Country.
