Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement of partial reopening of recreational activities on Monday made folks in Washington state a little less stir-crazy as they continue to comply to the stay-at-home mandate.
Returning on May 5 is golfing, fishing and hunting, along with day access to state parks and state lands but with specific guidelines to follow to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Golf courses and their players specifically were given a long list of recommendations and requirements to follow. Nonetheless, golf course management is elated to get business back and running.
“We’re very excited about that,” Ellensburg Golf Club owner Frank Crimp said. “I’m sure all the courses in the state of Washington are excited about coming and playing golf. I think the game of golf really lends itself to social distancing just by the nature of the game.”
One of the most notable requirements is that groups are to be limited to two people, and threesomes and foursomes are allowed if they are all from the same household, which can be verified with identification. On top of that, if players choose to ride, it’s restricted to one person per cart unless riding with a minor.
As the peak of the golf season approaches, courses will face challenges in terms of tee times and pushing as many players as they can out on the course.
“At times it might be a little more crowded because I can only tee off twosomes every eight to nine minutes instead of foursomes,” Crimp said. “Patience will be a big factor here for people who want to play golf. We have to abide by those rules.”
Running low on carts might become a predicament as well. Crimp said they have ordered six more along with new batteries to bring them up to a total of 22 to rent. With one rider per cart, it does put wear and tear on the vehicles.
Sun Country Golf Course in Cle Elum owns 54 carts and according to general manager/superintendent Jamie Colson, there were times last summer they would run out during the day.
“Now going out as twosomes, we’re going to burn through carts more often and obviously we’re going to have to add staff to help get those sanitized when they come in,” Colson said.
General manager at Suncadia Golf Resort in Cle Elum, Michael Jones, doesn’t see it as a problem at both Prospector and Rope Rider golf courses. He said each course has 80 carts.
“You got one person per cart and you’re in twosomes. So you’re going to send two carts per tee time just like you normally would on a golf course,” Jones said. “And if it’s a family of four, and there’s a minor involved, the minor can ride with the adult according to the state law. It shouldn't increase cart production a lot. I think what you’re going to actually see is more people walking and taking a pull cart.”
ONLINE TEE TIME
The state’s mandate is also recommending courses to utilize online and phone tee time reservations and to prepay online to eliminate the handling of cash, which Suncadia already employed. Colson, albeit, said Sun Country restructured ts website to follow this suggestion and limit face to face interaction with guests.
“I’m redoing our whole website and our online booking system to where it’s basically hands free,” he said, also mentioning it should be completed before play begins on Tuesday. “So, we don’t really have to see them, per se, to take their money.”
Ellensburg Golf Club, on the other hand, doesn’t have a website for online booking or prepay, so customers will have to come inside the pro shop to pay as usual. Crimp said they will limit two people inside during transactions.
“Seventy-five percent of our business is debit or credit cards. But we probably won’t restrict just to plastic if people come out and just have cash,” Crimp said. “We’re not going to send somebody back to town. We can keep the cash and we’ll have sanitizer right there on the counter and we got Lysol and wipes and things like that.”
The state is asking golf courses to remove rakes, ball washers, benches, water coolers, and anything else players might come in contact with. The flagstick is required to stay in the hole and courses need to become creative with cup liners so players don’t have to reach inside to grab their ball.
Sun Country and Suncadia will both cut a swim noodle into the bottom of the cup, wrapped around the flagstick, so that it’s tall enough to be picked up cleanly. At Ellensburg Golf Club, Crimp said they will most likely raise the cup an inch.
According to Jones, Suncadia is pondering the idea of having two holes on the same green in an attempt to keep players from congregating around one hole. The thought is to have one player tee off from the white markers and play to the white flag, and the other player tee off from the yellow markers and play to the yellow flag. The tee boxes wouldn’t be too distanced from each other and players would switch back and forth during the round.
But nothing is definite.
“The thought there is the closer you get to the hole the more you congregate together, so maybe that’s a way to keep them separated,” Jones said.