There’s nothing like the thrill of writing a story — one you know that’s just going to turn out good.
I can’t count the nights, anxiously waiting to get home after a contest and describe the outcome to the readers of Kittitas County. Or working on a long feature or profile, one that readers didn’t know was to be put in that day’s paper.
I just loved telling stories, no matter how long or short. And in sports, there’s so many of them to tell, beyond the gymnasium, court, field, and course.
And I’m going to miss it.
Unfortunately, this story is one I hadn’t been restlessly waiting to write. Because after 2 1/2 years, Ellensburg will no longer be my home as I’ve decided to go in a different direction in my career.
I’ve always been into the golf industry and knew if journalism never panned out, it would be my backup plan. But an opportunity was presented at Druids Glen Golf Club (Covington) that was hard to pass up — especially during these times — so I jumped on it.
The Daily Record treated me extremely well, and editor Michael Gallagher took a chance on a college graduate from a small liberal arts school west of Portland. And if Gallagher and I hadn’t both went to the same high school (John F. Kennedy Catholic in Burien), I don’t know if I’d be here today. We hit it off right from the beginning, and I believe his choice for the sports editor role proved to be the right one.
For 2 1/2 years I covered countless games, wrote many features, profiles, season previews and recaps. I did my best to give equal coverage to all sports at three high schools and one college, which was extremely difficult, especially being a one-man show in the sports department.
Friday nights were always my favorite, whether it was covering back-to-back basketball games or standing on the sidelines during high school football, doing my best to jot down play-by-play and stats (high school football, by far, is the most difficult to do, and I think 99% of sports journalist would agree).
I loved the rush on trying to make deadline — and I always did — and I have to thank Ellensburg athletic director Cole Kanyer for giving me a ride back to my home after a late Friday night football game after he saw me sprinting down East Capitol Ave towards Pearl Street, otherwise I wouldn’t have made the stiff 11 p.m. deadline.
I have so many people to thank that made my job easier.
I appreciate Jonathan Gordon letting me constantly bug him if I missed anything during an Ellensburg event, and the same goes for Jon Guddat at Kittitas, who became a great friend from the beginning (he’s going to be our officiant at my wedding this summer).
I’m thankful for all the coaches and athletic directors because whenever I needed a quote, stats, or a contact, they never hesitated. Many parents stepped up as well in providing me the same.
And I’m thankful for the players, who were a thrill to watch compete and allow me to tell their stories.
Ellensburg will always hold a special place in my heart. I got engaged to my longtime girlfriend, Willow, who made the move here in 2019 (which I can’t thank her enough for) and is close to finishing out her bachelor’s degree at Central Washington University.
I created lifelong friendships; I raised a St. Bernard puppy (Harper); I started a podcast (Kittitas Valley Sports Talk) with Guddat, Eric Sorensen and Sammy Henderson; and I greatly improved my reporting and writing skills.
I always wanted to learn and work on my craft. Before the Daily Record, I job shadowed often with Seattle and Portland writers, just to observe how they asked questions, how they took notes and stats, and I was able to find my own style.
And whenever I’d cover a Seahawks game or Gonzaga basketball for the paper, it was for myself to become acclimated to that kind of environment, and again, learn how experienced reporters went about it.
I read a lot, too. If I watched a sporting event, I’d read all the publications that covered it and see the different angles the writers took. And if there was an interesting word I didn’t know, I’d look it up, write it down in my notes, and maybe I’d find a way to incorporate it in my next story.
I truly was a sponge, and I wanted to be the best that I could. I hope my work reflected that.
I was lucky to snag this job out of college in my home state, which is rare, especially in this business. And the Daily Record couldn’t have been a more ideal beginning – to anyone’s journalism career for that matter.
I hope to remain connected with the community, so maybe every once in a while you’ll see my byline appear.
But for now, goodbye and thank you, Kittitas County.