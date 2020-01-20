No matter what anyone says, it’s never just another game for coach Greg Sparling.
When the second-year head coach for the University of Alaska Fairbanks made his return to the Nicholson Pavilion at Central Washington University Saturday, it’s always going to be a different feeling.
Different because for 29 seasons as a player/coach (23 as head coach) that gymnasium was his home.
“You could say it’s just another game but it’s not,” Sparling said. “This is where I met my wife, my boys were born here. A lot of special people in this town that I love dearly. Coming back here, there’s always going to be a special place in my heart.”
Sparling’s release in March of 2018 from CWU basketball surprised and shocked some in the community. The Wildcats had just qualified for the GNAC tournament and lost in the first round in overtime to St. Martin’s.
But the future looked promising with a young Coleman Sparling (now at the University of Texas-Arlington) and the GNAC Freshman of the Year Khalil Shabazz (now at the University of San Francisco).
But that quickly came to an end.
So, when the Nanooks dominated CWU with a 78-60 victory for Sparling to earn his first career win versus CWU after being swept 2-0 last season, it also wasn’t just another win.
“I thought our guys came out, they were well prepared,” Sparling said after the win. “I thought they followed the game plan. They’re (CWU) are awful big, and you can tell we’re not big. But I thought out guys showed a lot of heart tonight, a lot of 50/50 balls we won. Great atmosphere on both sides — for Central and for Fairbanks.
“But you know, it feels real good to come back home with all these friends and family.”
It was only fitting that now on Sparling’s team is Shadeed Shabazz, the brother of the aforementioned former CWU guard Khalil Shabazz. The junior 6-foot-1, 145-pound junior transfer out of Iowa Western is the GNAC leading scorer (22.7 points per game) and bullied CWU with a near triple-double. He notched 30 points, 13 rebounds, and seven steals. He also added four assists.
And it makes you wonder what could have been if Shadeed Shabazz had amalgamated with his brother at CWU if Sparling had remained.
“He’s someone that’s very difficult to stay in front of 1-on-1,” CWU head coach Brandon Rinta said of Shadeed Shabazz. “You got a first-hand look at it here. I mean, he’s as good of guard as there’s been in our conference.”
Much like last season, Sparling was greeted by family and friends before and after the game. Even as fans showed up late when the game had already tipped off, Sparling would get an occasional pat on the back as they walked to their seat.
It was the largest crowd recorded so far this season with 1,014 at the Nicholson Pavilion, according to CWU Athletics.
The third winningest coach in CWU history (386-253) hung around on the court for a while afterward and came out of the locker room drenched in water.
“They got me pretty good,” Sparling said with a smile. “They know what it meant to me. They had a really good workout on Friday night, Saturday here. They followed the game plan and it was huge.”
Sparling has his Nanooks (6-10, 5-3 GNAC) in third place behind Seattle Pacific (12-4, 8-0 GNAC) and Western Washington (12-4, 7-1 GNAC).
Sparling wasn’t able to stay in Ellensburg long, as UAF made a quick turnaround to prepare for its matchup at Alaska Anchorage on Tuesday.
The next time UAF and CWU (9-7, 2-6 GNAC) will meet is Feb. 13 in Fairbanks.