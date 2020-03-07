YAKIMA — Brinley Hagemeier wasn’t petulant or sulking. She easily could have, but that just isn’t in her pedigree.
She’s been an ardent leader for the young Ellensburg High School girls basketball team for the past two seasons, and that wasn’t going to change on Saturday in the fourth and sixth place game in the 2A state playoffs at the Yakima SunDome.
Not only was it the Bulldogs' final game of the season 2019-20 season, but it was the last of Hagemeier’s career. And because of a stress fracture injury (foot) that she was diagnosed with after Friday’s win over Port Angeles, Hagemeier slowly — and carefully — jogged out onto the court during introductions as a reserve for the first time in years.
She sat next to the coaching staff just before tip-off, leaned forward in her seat with arms over her knees, and watched. But the leadership remained unwavering despite not seeing action in the 32 minutes.
Hagemeier remained vocal from the bench, often stood and cheered, and provided words of encouragement to teammates. The only aspect that altered was not having the two-time first-team CWAC’s play on the court in the No. 2 Bulldogs 55-54 loss to No. 13 East Valley (Yakima) to garner sixth-place honors in the tournament.
“She was just using her influence on what she normally would be doing on the floor and they all listen, and that’s key,” Ellensburg head coach Jeff Whitney said.
It surely would've helped to have the ball in Hagemeier's hands in those final exhilarating minutes, but she saw a glimpse of what the future holds.
“I’m so excited to watch it from afar wherever I’m at,” Hagemeier said. “They’re all so talented. They’re really good kids and really good people. I’m not only excited to see their growth on the basketball court but outside of it.”
Hagemeier carried a heavy load coming in her junior season with the responsibility of leading seven underclassmen which included four freshmen along with a new coach in Whitney. She guided Ellensburg into a winning season when many expected EHS to not. The Bulldogs went deep into the district playoffs and was a win short of earning a bid to state.
This season, Ellensburg took it to new heights finishing the regular season undefeated, captured a district title, and then placed at the state tournament for the first time since 2016.
“I feel like I did everything I could to help pave the way for them to go on and lead a team back here next year,” Hagemeier said.
The team surely will return — and for the coming years.
If that’s not believable, then the final minute of Saturday’s contest should have been enough evidence with Ellensburg’s five starters who were all underclassmen (three sophomores and two freshmen). And of Ellensburg‘s 54 points, 52 came from the underclassmen.
“It shows that we’re going to have a good couple of years coming up next,” Smith said.
But also the trust and confidence Whitney has in them in those moments at that stage. And if it weren’t for a questionable foul call that gave East Valley’s Ashlynn Sylvee three free throws with .8 seconds left in a tie game, the outcome might have been different. Just nine seconds earlier with EHS down three, sophomore Dylan Philip was fouled on her 3-point try and made all her freebies.
“They were stepping up, they were doing what they needed to do,” Whitney said. “All year long, we will go to our bench. … If somebody’s not ready to bring it or have an off night, somebody else is going to come in. And our freshmen did a nice job. All the kids that were in there did a nice job.”
Freshman Rylee Leishman was handed the start at point guard and finished with seven points, five rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes. Leishman’s been a key contributor off the bench and next season should heir the position Hagemeier nurtured her for.
“You know how you say you hope you have somebody that can groom somebody? That’s what Brinley’s been doing all year with Rylee at practice, off the court, and showing her how to be a great leader with the girls,” Whitney said. “If you don’t have that, we’re not here. We’re not here without a good leader.
“This is a sad way to go out, but as she said, being able to go to state, trophying, winning all the games we’ve won, and district champions and league, she didn’t fathom that two years ago.”
Facing the top programs at state will pay dividends for Ellensburg in terms of knowing the level of competition. Having to play 18 league games didn’t leave much opportunity for non-leaguers other than its two versus 1A Zillah and 4A Eisenhower.
And the competition lacked in the CWAC this season. But with the conference losing three teams (Wapato, Quincy, Toppenish) because of the WIAA’s reclassification, Ellensburg will vie in more non-league games.
Whitney said they’re going to try and schedule higher RPI ranking teams in the 4A. He also mentioned Ellensburg will play both Lynden (2A) and Lynden Christian (1A) this summer.
“I think their resolve is they’re ready to come back,” Whitney said. “They understand we’re young, but they’re ready to make some noise next year.”