Hayes, Merbs, Cle Elum-Roslyn cross country run to eight new personal bests at Leavenworth Invite By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 7, 2021 Jaxon Hayes and Haley Merbs led an eight-member Cle Elum-Roslyn High School cross country crew that achieved new personal-record times across the board Saturday at the Leavenworth Invitational at Leavenworth Ski Hill.Hayes, a freshman, crossed the boys' 2.8-mile run finish line 57th in 19 minutes, 1.7 seconds, and Tukker Matteson Johnson (75th, 20:34.5), Mason Graff (83rd, 22:34.9), Jayden Schafer (88th, 28:04.79), Ripkin Sherrill (89th, 29:34.3) and Brody Davis (91st, 29:55.8) joined him.Haley Merbs, a senior, and Stella Scheibner came up respective 51st (26:40.9) and 70th (31:30.9) in the girls' 2.8-mile varsity-and-junior-varsity venture. Class 4A Wenatchee won both races as the Cle Elum-Roslyn boys came up 13th with 369 points in their stretch and the girls did not register a team score.Next for the Warriors is the first Eastern Washington Athletic Conference meet, set to include Goldendale, Granger, Highland, Mabton, Tri-Cities Prep, White Swan and Goldendale Middle School and scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at White Swan High School.