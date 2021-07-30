CLE ELUM — With the temps still at 90 degrees plus and the stands sold out, fans at the Cle Elum Roundup were treated to action in the arena from cowboys and cowgirls equally as thrilled to be here after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic.
While many fans returned to Cle Elum, one cowboy was visiting the Roundup for the first time. Russell Cardoza, a six-time National Finals Rodeo competitor, is transitioning back to full-time rodeo after taking two-plus years off for recovery from double hip surgery.
“This is my first time here,” he said after his event-leading 9.2-second run in tie-down roping Friday night. “I like it up here. It’s nice and is a good circuit rodeo.”
It’s a good perspective from someone who just a few years ago could only hobble with pain. Cardoza dealt with hip joint damage that got progressively worse where blood flow wasn’t consistent and prevented healthy bone health. He was always sore, and testing revealed the head of his femur fractured on one side, which made the decision for surgery and obvious one.
“I got both of my hips replaced two years ago and that set me back,” he said. “I got the left side done at the end of 2018, and then the next year I got my right one done. I just got them done and over with as quick as I could.”
He had the same idea of literally getting back in the saddle.
“I was riding and roping in three weeks,” he said. “I didn’t rope any calves in rodeos for about two years and I just started back this last winter. They told me not to wrap calves again, but…
“I’ve been good. I’ve been bulldogging and everything, too.”
Cardoza is focusing on the Columbia River Circuit schedule of rodeos — he was in Joseph, Oregon, on Thursday and will be in Redmond, Ore., for an amateur rodeo tonight. However, this time next year, he hopes to be in the race to get back to the NFR.
He was happy to get back on the road, but certainly appreciated his time at home while recovering.
“I rodeoed for so long it was nice to have a little break,” he said. “I stayed home, got to ride my young horses more. But when I started coming back, it was really nice to be back on the road. Now I feel good, and they don’t bother me at all,” he said of his hip joints. “They feel better than they did before.”
And his 9.2-second calf felt pretty good. While it might not win the rodeo — 8.4 and 8.8 have won the rodeo the past two years — it’s in line to get him a check.
And it’s the same idea in team roping, where he and header Jeff Flenniken’s eight-second steer was second in Friday’s perf (twins Clayton and Chase Hansen lead the round with a 5.7-second run).
“The steers are fresh and there’s only 17 teams here for the weekend, so I bet we win a check. Jeff missed his wrap, so the steer almost fell down and was kind of wild. I made sure to just catch him. We weren’t going to be winning first anyway so I just caught him. I took one more swing to make sure I would catch.”
Fran Marchand caught a string of good luck after having initial trouble. The Omak roughstock rider earned a re-ride in saddle bronc and came back before the bull riding pen to ride Summit Pro Rodeo’s Moose for 71 points. Minutes later he hopped on a bull for a 75 on Summit’s bull, Wired Bad. Marchand is the lone rider to cover his bull and his second in the bronc riding to Hayden Hall’s 76 on Summit’s Memphis Belle.
Goldendale’s Tayler Bradley leads the breakaway roping with a 2.9-second calf and barrel racers Audrey Tibbs and Bobbie Cook are splitting the lead in barrel racing with 18.3-second patterns.
Bulldogger Greg Schaffeld leads the steer wrestling with a 4.9-second run.
Today’s slack (free admission) is at 9 a.m. with the evening performance at 6 p.m. at the Washington State Horse Park.