It was only a year ago Kittitas County high school sports were amid its girls and boys basketball seasons along with wrestling in the mix.
The famed Ray Westberg Invite at Ellensburg High School would be just a few weeks away. The Ellensburg girls basketball team would commence the second half of the season still undefeated. And Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls basketball’s Grace Terrill would near 1,000 career points, which she eclipsed on Jan. 6.
And here we are, nearing 10 months into a global pandemic with the last high school event played on March 7 — state basketball at the Yakima SunDome where the EHS girls placed sixth after a loss to East Valley High School.
Since then, spring sports lost their entire season. Fall and winter sports of the 2020-21 school year have endured constant delays with the WIAA having aspirations to commence high school sports on Feb. 1, but seems uncertain as the state is amid another shutdown. And again, spring sports become in jeopardy, possibly missing back-to-back seasons.
With strict regulations, there was an allowable coaching period over part of the summer and the entirety of the fall, but indoor sports have been on pause after Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent mandate.
The Daily Record interviewed five coaches on what they felt they got out of those practices, despite the restrictions and no competition. One commonality they shared: it was just good to get the kids out of the home.
“It was sort of a mental deal for the kids,” Kittitas High School football coach Dusty Hutchinson said. “A lot of these kids haven’t been playing any sports since basketball. They got a month of baseball and that’s it. Just trying to get them mentally back into something and their minds away from all this stuff that’s going on.”
“The main thing was just getting the kids together,” EHS football coach Jeff Zenisek said. “It really was just the social aspect of it.”
“I think just getting out of their houses,” EHS cross country coach Jeff Hashimoto said. “… For a lot of kids, they been locked down for a long time and so they were really glad to just get out. … It was nice to get everyone back out on a regular schedule and get going. It was great to give the kids a sense of some normalcy and routine and see some other people, even if they’re keeping six feet apart.”
With a season not guaranteed, how does it affect the development of teams? EHS girls basketball came off a promising season with the nucleus of the team underclassmen (a few now juniors) and have a strong eighth-grade class coming in for the 2021-22 school year.
“Up until March our team took big steps moving forward into state and with the majority of our team returning, I think we had big plans, but those big plans started when we get individuals in spring,” EHS girls head coach Jeff Whitney said. “In June we missed close to 40 games in a summer league that we weren’t able to have. And then in July, we have a month of skill-building. And then we usually go into a fall league. … It’s been a lot of inactivity for our girls and our parents that support our girls so well.”
Whitney continued: “When I say that something is special, we’re sitting in a really special time for EHS girls basketball right now for the next four years of being special. … Not having a season, you miss all those games, all that preparation, all that experience. It’s kind of like you’re starting over.”
For head girls basketball coach Tim Ravet at Kittitas, his situation is different. He coaches a much younger group — that includes a couple of eighth-graders — and the 2020-21 season was set to be his first.
“When you’re not coaching, you’re not able to be with the kids and work at it. You all lose a step,” Ravet said. “Whether it’s knowledge, whether it’s routine, whether it’s just the emotion of saying I’m going to commit this much time a day to the sport. I think a lot of coaches may just get out of it because when’s going to be the reward of playing games? When’s it going to be the reward of everything you put into it to improve?”
Zenisek, in what was set to be his second season as the head football coach, said roughly 90% of his players either played JV or C-team last year. So, even with limited practices in what they could do, it still was beneficial to get out on the field.
“Playing games is a huge thing, getting that competition, that live competition, not practice competition or scrimmage or even like camps,” Zenisek said. “… You definitely need those live snaps to make yourself better and learn from your mistakes. … Hopefully, we do have a little bit of a winter season then turn right around and go into a summer camp and turn right around and get into the season again, so it will be kind of interesting to see if we get that opportunity.”
And how are coaches keeping their kids motivated?
“Just getting them back together was really motivating for a lot of them,” Hashimoto said. “I think a lot of the kids’ motivation was really high. … That wasn’t really a problem at all. Kids were just fantastic and I’m pretty confident we’re going to have a season.”
“By being able to come out and practice, which was awesome,” Zenisek said.
But it’s not always easy without the reward of vying.
“Right now, you’re trying to motivate kids to work and get better and do a good job and trying to improve and all that but then to not have games and have that paycheck (reward) that lets them know what they’re doing better or wrong or right or whatever is missing and lacking, so it’s hard to keep kids motivated,” Ravet said.