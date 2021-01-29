High school athletics are moving closer to beginning competition with Ellensburg High School releasing a schedule this past week.
Football, volleyball and girls soccer have tentative schedules set, with hopes that the South Central region will enter Phase 2 by next week.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced changes to the state’s reopening plan that allows seven counties to move next week into Phase 2, which allows fall sports to commence in the West and Puget Sound regions.
That means this Monday, fall sports — including football — will begin practicing in those two regions.
Inslee first announced the state’s latest reopening plan earlier this month, which focuses efforts on reopening regions rather than individual counties. Before, each region had to meet four metrics to advance.
• 10% decreasing trend in case rates over a two-week period
• 10% decrease in coronavirus hospital admission rates in that same timeframe
• ICU occupancy rate that’s less than 90%
• Test positivity rate of less than 10%.
But now, they will only have to meet three.
So, better chances that fall sports can soon start in Kittitas County if the South Central Region can meet three of those metrics.
But, cross country will be allowed to begin competition under Phase 1. It’s a well social distanced sport in the outdoors, so it’s very low-risk. Ellensburg XC will have its first race on Feb. 13 at East Valley High School.
Feb. 27 vs. Grandview and Prosser
March 20 at CWAC championship
EHS volleyball and girls soccer’s tentative first games will both be on Feb. 9 at East Valley. Football’s first game is set for Feb. 12 vs. Grandview.
If the region enters Phase 2, limited attendance will be allowed.
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School announced it will commence football, cross country, girls soccer and volleyball on Feb. 15. Kittitas High School is also planning to do the same. Aformentioned, three of those sports need to be in Phase 2.
Season 2, which includes spring sports, will have practices on March 15 and end May 1. Season 3, which includes winter sports, will take place April 26 and end June 12.