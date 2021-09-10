Hilberg, Cle Elum-Roslyn football sail through Vashon Island By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cle Elum-Roslyn junior running back Mason Hilberg hurdles a pair of Vashon Island tacklers Friday night at Chuck Allen Field. Jake McNeal / Daily Recotf Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Class 1A Vashon Island made passing difficult, so Mason Hilberg carried the Warriors instead.The junior running back's pair of rushing touchdowns helped to lift Cle Elum-Roslyn to a 28-6 win in its non-conference home opener Friday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum."I saw my linemen working their best and it let me do my best," Hilberg said. "All the credit goes to the linemen." The Warriors improved to 1-1 overall and the Pirates fell to 1-1.Vashon Island junior defensive back Oskar Weiss intercepted Cash Najar's pass down the deep left at the Pirates' 35-yard line with 2:24 left in the first quarter, and junior defensive back Holland Moore picked Najar's very next pass in the left flat on the next possession. A five-yard quarterback keeper up the middle put Vashon Island ahead first — though senior Samuel Walker missed the point-after attempt — and the Pirates led 6-0 with 36 seconds left in the first.Cole Singer returned the ensuing kickoff to the Pirates’ 47, and Hilberg finished with a five-yard touchdown burst up the middle. Najar’s two-point pass attempt fell incomplete and the Warriors drew even at 6-6 with 9:13 left to halftime. Cle Elum-Roslyn picked a Vashon Island pass down the right side at the Pirates 47 on the very next play from scrimmage, Hilberg rumbled 48 yards to the end zone up the right, and the Warriors made good on a two-point run up the middle to lead 14-6 with 6:50 to intermission.Cole Singer brought back a punt to the Pirates 23 and took it the rest of the way with a 23-yard catch down the right. Hilberg bounded up the middle a two-pointer and the Warriors pulled ahead 22-6 with 7:10 left in the third.Kyle Weber ran to pay dirt from a yard out with 10:56 left in regulation — though the two-point pass failed — and Cle Elum-Roslyn led 28-6.Vashon Island reached the goal line with 3:47 to play, but Clayton Titus scooped junior quarterback William Weber's fumbled keeper up the middle and brought it back to midfield.Cle Elum-Roslyn's defense intercepted a Pirates heave deep down the right side with 26 seconds left.Next for the Warriors is a non-conference game scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Class 2B River View (1-1) in Kennewick. 