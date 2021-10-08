HOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 Prosser By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bulldogs junior quarterback Joe Bugni scores a first-quarter rushing touchdown against Prosser Friday. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. The Bulldogs' defense took the ball from No. 8 Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Prosser early and often in their Homecoming festivities Friday, but the Mustangs got away in double overtime.Junior wideout Isaac Kernan caught a pass in the second possession of the second extra frame and sealed a 26-20 win in Ellensburg.The exciting outcome was nevertheless an excellent reversal of fortune after the Bulldogs (2-3 overall, 2-1 CWAC) fell 49-6 at Prosser (3-1, 2-0) in the spring Joe Bugni put the Bulldogs on the board first with a two-yard quarterback keeper up the middle and Adam Singer's extra point with 6:32 left in the first quarter.Richard Wellington killed Prosser's drive with a fourth-down sack of Mustangs 6-foot-2 senior quarterback Kaiden Rivera at 5:15, and Riley Gibson broke up Rivera's 4th-and-4 pass over the middle from the Bulldogs 6-yard line on the next drive and kept Ellensburg up 7-0 into the second.Prosser junior wide receiver Isaac Kernan's 16-yard touchdown catch from Rivera broke the Mustangs' silence, but junior wideout Brennen Carey's two-point run failed and the Bulldogs stayed up 7-6 with 6:39 to intermission.Prosser sophomore Havic Prieto intercepted Bugni's pass over the mid-left at the Ellensburg 43 with 6:30 to halftime, however, and senior running back Zach Castilleja's six-yard scoring run put the Mustangs ahead, though Rivera's two-point pass failed, 12-7 at 4:47.Caleb Menzel got both hands on Prosser's next punt and the Bulldogs recovered it at their own 44 with 1:25 to the break and kept the score the same into the third.Wellington sacked Rivera again, this time for a loss of 12, and helped to force a 4th-and-13 punt, but the Mustangs stripped George Wright of the ball up the middle on the very next play and could not convert an empty-set 4th-and-10 pass to the left at the Ellensburg 23 with 7:22 left in the third. Bugni picked Rivera over the middle-right and brought it back to the Prosser 36 with 2:30 left and the score remained the same, 12-7, into the fourth.Wright picked up a 3rd-and-3 up the middle in a wildcat formation at the Mustangs 19 with 6:20 left in regulation, ran right to the Prosser 1 and finished with another keeper for a right-seam touchdown that put the Bulldogs back on top at 13-12 after Prosser stuffed his two-point wildcat run with 4:39 to go.Mustangs junior running back Nehemiah Medrano ran to the right for a first down on 4th-and-2 at 2:46, and Rivera hit junior receiver Chris Veloz for 30 yards in the back-right of the end zone for the tie at 2:32.Ellensburg reached 4th-and-3 at its own 32 with 1:32 left, but Wright took a left-crossing catch 68 yards up the sideline for six, Singer made the point-after and the Bulldogs had new life in a 20-20 tie at 1:21.Prosser made it to 4th-and-4 at the Ellensburg 44 with 33 seconds left and, after Rivera couldn't get the Bulldogs to jump offsides with a hard count, found Kernan for a first down over the middle at the Ellensburg 28 at 17 seconds, but their 4th-and-15 attempt was not to be as the Mustangs held, the clock ran out with the penalty and the rivals went to overtime.Prosser suffered a high snap at the Bulldogs 1 in the first extra-frame possession that backed the Mustangs up to the 14, but Rivera found senior wideout AJ Gonzales for a 19-yard 4th-and-goal touchdown that an illegal-man-downfield penalty wiped away, so Prosser had a repeat fourth-down pass attempt that Bugni and Emmett Hoyt tackled short of a first down.Mustangs junior defensive back Hector Galindo intercepted Wright's 4th-and-7 pass over the middle from the Prosser 22 and the game lingered into a second overtime.Singer's 36-yard field goal attempt on the first drive of the second extra frame fell low and short, and Kernan darted 15 yards into the end zone with a catch for the clincher.Next for Ellensburg is a nonconference home game against Class 1A/2A/3A Lakewood (2-4), which fell 42-19 at Northwest District rival Lynden Friday, scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 16. 