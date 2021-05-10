After everything her senior class has been through, it was nice to get some celebration time at Ellensburg High School for Caitlyn Cheney.
The senior was able to invite a limited crowd of family, friends, and coaches as she signed her letter of intent to run track at Western Washington University on Monday.
It's the culmination of a ton of hard work, a long recruiting process, and a record-breaking high school career.
"It means quite a bit," Cheney said. "We haven't had a lot of celebration or recognition, so it's kind of nice to take a chance with my family and friends and coaches to celebrate. It's pretty exciting."
Cheney's signing comes on the heels of an excellent senior season, where she ran the eighth-fastest 100 meter dash in the state of Washington, and would have competed for a state title at the 2A level if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn't halted postseason.
But with her junior season cut short due to the pandemic, Cheney said that part of her decision to keep running after high school came because she felt there was more she needed to do.
"I feel like I have a lot more left," she said. "Those times have been dropping but definitely missing a year, and getting in the weight room and stuff, I think I'll do well."
Cheney will feature as a sprinter for the Vikings, and said she will also looking into doing some long jump if time allows.
But when all is said and done, Cheney had one of the more successful runs at Ellensburg in recent memory, appearing all over the school record book.
Cheney has the third-fastest 100-meter time, the eighth-fastest 200-meter time, and the seventh-furthest long jump in school history. On top of those honors, she was a member of the school record 4x100 relay in 2018 that finished fourth in the state finals.