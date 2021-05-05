It had been 14 months since the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team had taken the floor together for a game, or even practiced together. This Monday was the team's only real practice with its full varsity squad before a season-opening tilt against Prosser on Tuesday.
It showed in the first quarter, but it didn't last long.
Returning just about every key contributor from a squad that won every game in league play last season, the Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0 CWAC) dismantled the Mustangs (0-1, 0-1 CWAC), 68-37.
"We kind of starting jelling defensively, we started cutting our fouls down, and we started getting deflections for layups," head coach Jeff Whitney said. "I told them today is probably one of our biggest team wins. Our whole bench and did something really good today."
After foul trouble forced 6-foot-6 sophomore Olivia Anderson to sit in the second quarter, and several other bigs picked up multiple fouls in the first half, the Bulldogs' guard tandem of sophomore Rylee Leishman and junior Dylan Philip took matters into their own hands.
Phillip scored eight of her 12 points in the second quarter, and Leishman led a punishing defense to help the Bulldogs pull away and nearly double up the Mustangs at the half.
"They're two of the best guards in the league," Whitney said. "We told the guards, you have to take over. You saw the deflections and the steals and the passes up the floor."
Even without fellow guard Kaelynn Smith, who is nursing a knee injury, and their starting bigs on the low block, Phillip, Leishman, and shooter Katie Blume led the charge to easily put away the Mustangs in the season-opening victory. Blume finished with a team-high 19 points.
Pushing the pace, and helping the Bulldogs get deflections leading to runouts and transition layups, Philip and Leishman finished with 12 and 14 points, respectively.
"Everything was clicking, everything was back to normal, even though we waited 14 months, it felt like it was right into the next season," Leishman said.
The guard pair play for the same AAU program, and occasionally play on the same team when Leishman plays up a class. It seemed like their on-court chemistry was in midseason form despite the long layoff.
"We've always kind of clicked," Philip said. "I just love playing with her. We both love to share the ball and play with each other."
Friends both on and off the court, the junior and sophomore also helped get an extremely deep bench going, with eight of 10 players who logged minutes getting in on the scoring action. Though Philip seems unstoppable on the drive, she's more than happy to watch her teammates finish strong layups, too.
"When we find the gap, we're just going," Philip said. "We know our team is going to be there for the rebound if we do lose it, so I feel like we all have our backs no matter what. I want my teammates to drive, just like I did.
"That's the best part about this team is that we're so deep that anyone can come in and anyone can play the role that we need. We're really fortunate with that this year."
The Bulldogs will look to continue building that winning momentum in a rivalry game with Selah with Friday on the road.
Jones - 7 points, Phillip - 12 points, Leishman - 14 points, Rogel - 2 points, Anderson - 8 points, Whitney - 2 points, Blume - 19 points, Hartrick - 4 points