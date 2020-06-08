Nikki (Fields) Dearing has seen many athletes at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School who typified what Janis Kendrick pushed her student-athletes to be.
Work ethic, determination and perseverance were just a few.
“All the qualities that she displayed were evident in a lot of these athletes I was coaching or coaching alongside of,” Dearing said. “I just really wanted to bring it back to not only remember her for her work she had done and being an amazing coach, but also because I know she would want these athletes to be recognized.”
Kendrick coached the Cle Elum-Roslyn girls basketball team from 1985-1994 before her passing in March of 1994 after her long battle with liver cancer. She captured two state championships (1985 and 1993) and had a career .764 winning percentage at CE-R (194-60).
After her death, CE-R started Kendrick’s memorial scholarship fund and Dearing, who graduated from CE-R in 1995, was one of the first recipients before she went on to play college basketball at Pepperdine.
But after five years or so — Dearing estimates — it folded with not receiving enough funding.
Dearing says she started the newfound scholarship later than preferred, but did raise $1,000 for each recipient winner (two girls and/or boy). Applicants have to be three-sport athletes and this year’s winners were: Grace Terrill and Hallee Hink.
“She (Kendrick) always encouraged us to play multiple sports because she felt that would make us more well-rounded athletes,” Dearing said.
Dearing started the groundwork and formed a selection committee that consists of three players who played under Kendrick: Dena Glondo, Angela Erickson and Claire Nicholls.
“Just an all-around person as an athlete, not solely just a hard worker, which she (Kendrick) expected out of us, to give 110% all the time in the athletic realm, but also a student-athlete,” Glondo said in what the committee looks for. “… And an all-around good person. She always told us you’re representing this school and community and so I expect you to portray that when you go out and about.”
Kendrick, who was raised in Waterville and played college basketball at Seattle Pacific University for three seasons and one at the University of Washington, coached at Rainier Beach High School for four years before arriving at Cle Elum in 1984. She was bequeathed a perennial program that won three consecutive state titles under Linda Ricker from 1981-1983.
After falling short in 1984, finishing third at state, Kendrick brought another state championship to the Upper County in her first season after a comeback victory over Nooksack Valley to cap a 26-1 season. At one point, the Warriors trailed by 18 points.
“We never been that far down before in postseason play and come back to win before,” Kendrick told the Daily Record after the game. “It just showed how much these girls wanted it.”
DETERMINATION AND DEDICATION
Throughout her career at Cle Elum-Roslyn, the girls all wanted to play for Kendrick, too. Not only did she display determination and dedication to the Warrior basketball program, but she deeply cared about each individual she came in contact with.
“She was just one of those people who not only encouraged you on the court to do your best and work hard and persevere, but she was also really adamant about learning life skills,” Dearing said. “And using those life skills to be successful in society and in life.
“I mean, she taught me how to drive a stick, that’s unheard of a coach, taking their time out of teaching and coaching to help a student-athlete learn how to drive a stick. She just put her time and effort into every athlete she came in contact with.”
When it came to practices and games, Kendrick never settled for anything less than 110%.
“She was extremely competitive,” Melissa (Glondo) Winborne said, who graduated in 1993. “I think that definitely trickled down to her team and I probably recognize it more now that I’ve graduated and there are many years in between when I was an athlete, but we were always very competitive and that was in part to her and she had an intense drive to win.”
“She was intense,” said Kendrick’s niece Valerie (Winborne) Soma, who played at CE-R for one year in 1991. “She demanded that you listen and pay attention to what she says. She was a great coach. She was the first, best coach I had. And me moving from Oregon to Washington my senior year, I really saw the difference — I want to say in coaching styles, but in coaching abilities, too. She took what she did very seriously, and she wanted to make each of her players the best that they could be.”
And the girls better be able to run up and down the court all game, as her teams would consistently press on defense which led to transition baskets. But when the Warriors weren’t in fast break, though, Kendrick emphasized the low-post on offense. An example of Kendrick’s ability to adjust, though, was the 1993 championship team. The team lost its two centers to injury early in the season and won the title without a traditional post player.
“Her coaching style was so different from what Cle Elum was used to,” Valerie Soma said. “It wasn’t too well accepted at first. She eventually won the town over.”
“We had to be in phenomenal shape,” Dena Glondo said.
Kendrick didn’t want her personal issues to become a distraction to the team and community, which showed her unselfish and altruistic attitude. She was known to be a very private person and kept her health unspoken outside of the family.
“It wasn’t just the privacy that she kept but I think it just shows how unselfish she was because if we would have known if she was suffering and had cancer when we were playing for her, it would have been a distraction,” Melissa Winborne said.
Said Dearing: “She didn’t want us athletes worrying about her health and she didn’t want that being a distraction on how successful we could be,” Dearing said. “And that alone gives me chills thinking about it — how someone could put 110% into everything they did despite the fact that she was battling cancer. When we started our junior year, we could tell something was off, but we thought it was just a phase, maybe something going on, we don’t know. We didn’t think anything super serious.”
While Kendrick missed a few practices in her final year, she was on the court during district playoffs a few weeks before her passing. Kendrick’s battle with cancer was an example of who she was and what she desired her girls to be.
“That’s what Janis wanted out of her athletes was a never quit, never die attitude,” Dena Glondo said. “She exemplified it in her own life. When she was hit with the battle of a lifetime, she fought through it as best as she could, and unfortunately, she lost the battle but most people would never have been able to do what she did with her cancer.”
Outside of basketball, Kendrick didn’t have kids nor married, but had one younger sister, who played soccer at UW, and three brothers. According to Valerie Soma, Kendrick loved nature, her horses and Camaro. When she wasn’t coaching high school, AAU or putting on summer camps, she enjoyed riding her horses or camping.
“She was just a laid-back country girl,” Valerie Soma said.
A memory stood out of Kendrick to Melissa Winborne when the team traveled to Tucson, Arizona for a tournament and they went on a horseback riding tour.
“That was a lot of fun to see her outside of (school) and she had such a blast and it was so fun to see her in that atmosphere,” Melissa Winborne said. “She really enjoyed horses and things like that. It was neat to do that kind of stuff with her.”
Many believe Kendrick would have set her stake in Cle Elum and she’d still be coaching today.
“She just really fit in well and this community embraced her,” Dena Glondo said. “She loved it. If she had not died of cancer, she would still be coaching now.”
Kendrick’s lessons were not finite inside the gymnasium. With over 26 years since her passing, her guidance is still felt both on and off the court.
“All the life lessons I have taken from her I was able to apply it playing in college and as a teacher and coach,” Dearing said. There was just so many things she taught me that I used in all those scenarios and all those situations.”
