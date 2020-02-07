It’s like clockwork. Another Central Washington University win, another dominant Jeryn Lucas shooting display.
And it has CWU head coach Brandon Rinta exultant.
When Lucas was asked if he’s the best shooter in the GNAC right now, Rinta stepped in and answered for him.
“Let’s just stick with, the hoop was very big tonight,” a jovial Rinta said. “It was huge.”
Lucas’ response?
“I’m going to go with that one,” he said smiling.
While Rinta preached all season long it was going to be different guys leading them on different nights with the amount of offensive depth they have, that statement hasn’t held true of late.
It’s been Lucas leading the Wildcats in scoring for the past four games, helping his team surge at the right time with four straight conference victories.
On Thursday versus Montana State Billings in a 67-56 win, misses didn't come often for Lucas. He notched 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting while going 7-of-8 from beyond the arc.
And some of the 3s he hit were outright stupendous.
“You and I have no idea what it feels for the hoop to be that big,” Rinta said. “And some nights, it’s larger than others.”
In this four-game stretch, Lucas is averaging 23.5 points per game. He’s shooting 54.5 percent from the field (30-for-55), and 56.3 percent from the 3 (18-for-32).
Lucas tallied 28 points on 8-of-16 shooting (4-of-8 from 3) a game before last Tuesday in Central’s 64-59 win versus Northwest Nazarene.
So the question is, will Central’s leading scorer (13.3 points per game) get tabbed a start anytime soon, especially with how he’s performed of late?
Most likely not. And there’s really no reason to.
“What matters more is finishing,” Rinta said. “I think that’s what he cares about as much as anything. I don’t want to mess with anybody’s rhythm right now when they’re getting the opportunities. But those were two quality games out of him offensively as far as just the efficiency and the output.”
This scenario is different for the Sacramento, Calif. product who transferred to CWU last season after a one year stint at both Humboldt State and Yuba College.
As a Wildcat in the 2018-19 campaign, he started in all 28 games, averaging 12.5 points per game. But he saw an average of 23 minutes per contest, which is similar to this season (22.3).
“I think he tried to find the positive in it,” Rinta said. “And it’s harder for teams to key in on somebody that’s coming in off the bench. He gets to kind of see how the flow of the game goes, and I think every great team has a scoring punch in off the bench like that.”
Said Lucas: “Just knowing who I am. Know what I bring to the team and know that my energy off the bench and that spark off the bench can help us win games.”
Lucas’ place is solidified off the bench, but Rinta did make lineup changes after the 0-4 start to GNAC play.
For the first 12 games of the season, the starting lineup featured Xavier Smith, Davon Bolton, Gamaun Boykin, Matt Poquette and either Tariq Woody or Kevin Baker (missed first seven games of the season because of injury).
But after the egregious 75-57 loss to Simon Fraser on Jan. 4, Rinta switched out Poquette and Boykin for Amari Stafford and Marqus Gilson.
The group of Smith, Bolton, Baker, Stafford, and Gilson have gone 7-3.
“I think, one, the ball moves a little bit better out of the gates and we had to test something,” Rinta said. “I think that for whatever reason the rotation, it has put guys in better positions with when they go in and who they’re on the floor with. It’s been better for us rotation wise.”
And why does it ebb and flow more effectively with Stafford and Gilson?
“The ball’s in and out of their hands so quickly, that’s just there style of play,” Rinta said. “… We got a lot of great scorers on this team and Marcus and Amari could honestly care less.
“That’s just the game of basketball. And one of the quotes that we talked about a lot is it’s not really about how talented we are, but how well we work together.”
With Alaska Anchorage (14-10, 7-6 GNAC) and Western Oregon (13-6, 7-6 GNAC) both losing Thursday, the Wildcats are a 1/2 game back of the sixth spot with six games left (top-6 move on to GNAC tourney). Of the next six, four are on the road with two in Alaska.
CWU (14-8, 7-7 GNAC) and Alaska Fairbanks (9-12, 8-5 GNAC) meet next Thursday.
Luke Olson: lolson@kvnews.com; on Twitter: @lukeolsonb.