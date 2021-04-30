Signing her letter of intent in front of family, friends, and a good chunk of the Kittitas track and field team, Jillian Provaznik called it a dream come true to be able to attend Swarthmore College.
"When I got the letter I was in tears," she said.
"I was going to leave for track practice right before and I was in there with my sister and I had to read it three times because I had no idea, I just couldn't process it. I was so excited. I was proud that I could represent such a small place in such a big place because you don't really know how capable you are until you put yourself out there."
Making her signing official, Provaznik will head a long ways from home all the way to the East Coast in Pennsylvania, where she'll attend the small liberal arts school looking to hone her javelin throwing skills, and potentially walk-on to the volleyball team.
"Completely different culture, I've been to the East Coast and I've always wanted to go to school there," she said. "Academics has been my No. 1 priority and this school is kind of competitive to get into so I was happy that athletics helped pull me into there."
With just a 9% acceptance rate, Provaznik is thrilled to attend one of her dream schools.
"Literally I had no clue that this could happen," she said. "I think it's kind of cool that I can be able to have some of these newer athletes see that they can absolutely do whatever they want."
Provaznik is one of the top javelin throwers in Washington State, ranking fifth this season in 2B across the state, and finishing sixth in the 2B state championships in 2019. She has just two track meets left this season.