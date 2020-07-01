Nick Baker and Kathryn Crimp know the importance of summer golf, because not only did it help gain exposure for the two hailing from small towns, but it prepares them for their school seasons.
It’s kept them in a competitive state even before high school, vying against the state’s best around the Pacific Northwest.
“It’s really important,” Crimp said, an upcoming sophomore at St. Martin’s University and an Ellensburg High School grad (2019). “Especially last summer I wanted to be prepared for the fall because one thing that’s different when I was in high school, our season was always in the spring and I didn’t have to prepare for the fall. … Those summer tournaments are really important to keep your game sharp and I wanted to go into college the best I could be at that point.”
Last summer, Crimp competed in all the Washington Junior Golf Association (WJGA) events including districts, state, and the Tournament of Champions. She also played in the Banner Bank Junior Invitational in Walla Walla. A heavy tournament schedule after she captured a 2A state title in the spring of 2019 with a total score of 146 (1 under) over two rounds.
Despite her freshman season cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, missing three tournaments in the spring including the GNAC championships in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, Crimp finished the season as the Saints No. 1 with 79.7 scoring average over five events and 11 rounds and two-second place finishes. She was a GNAC second-team all-conference selection.
But because of the pandemic, Crimp’s summer slate is truncated as Washington Golf and Pacific Northwest Golf Association (PNGA) canceled numerous tournaments. Crimp is playing in one event, which is the Washington Golf Women’s Amateur at Golf Mountain Golf Club on the Cascade Course as the third and final round commences Thursday.
“I knew I always wanted to play in women’s amateur tournaments. I’ve never done that before, just stuck to junior golf,” Crimp said, who sits tied 26th after two rounds (13 over). “I knew I was going to play in the (WA Golf) Women’s Amateur and then I even signed up for Pacific Northwest Women’s Amateur, but unfortunately that got canceled. I was really looking at those tournaments, being the big ones. I probably would have played in a couple of more but those are the ones I was really looking at.”
Baker, a Cle Elum-Roslyn grad (2017), hasn’t played in a collegiate event since he was at Seattle University for the 2017-18 season. A 75.78 scoring average over 24 rounds, Baker opted to transfer after the school year ended. After a one-year hiatus, he signed with St. Martin’s and was forced to sit out one season per NCAA transfer rules.
He had plans to play in summer, including the U.S. Open qualifier, but it’s out of the picture.
“I think it’s really important because I haven't played competitive golf in a long time,” Baker said, who won three consecutive 1A state titles at Cle Elum-Roslyn (2015-17). “I’m really looking forward to next season, I want to play really well in tournaments when I’m at St. Martin’s. It would have been great if I could have got some tournament experience in the summer, but I don’t know, I’ll have to go without it.”
Last season as a redshirt, the most competition he had was participating in the team’s qualifiers for the upcoming tournament, even though he couldn’t compete if he did qualify.
Baker, albeit, feels confident in his game and is approaching it differently, which includes adding running to his regime.
“I’ve come to the conclusion that stamina and endurance are really important to golf, not just for your body, but I think your mind gets tuckered out,” he said. “My mom’s a big runner, so I feel I have it in me to be able to run a lot and if I could do that, I feel I’ll be able to stay stronger out there on the golf course longer. I think that’s something I been meaning to work on for a long time.”
On the course, he wants to put more focus on his putting.
“I’ve come to the conclusion lately that putting is the most important thing in the world for a golfer,” Baker said, who plays out of Suncadia Golf Resort. “I’m going to work really hard on that in the next couple of months leading up to school."
“I really feel like my game is in a good spot,” Baker added. “I’ll have friendly games with my teammates and stuff over the next couple of months.”
And for Crimp?
“I’m going to try and keep my game sharp the same way I always have been,” she said. “Just practicing when I can, playing when I can. I’ll probably play in a couple of pro-ams with my parents and that's always good, but I’m just going to keep on grinding.
“It’s unfortunate that I don’t have any tournaments, though, because tournaments are definitely different than playing casually.”
