With Gov. Jay Inslee extending the stay at home through May 4, keeping schools, businesses and events shuttered, that ultimately put the spring sports season to sleep, too.
And it’s heartbreaking for many players — especially the seniors — coaches, families and fans.
“The WIAA has received clarification that the order issued by Gov. Inslee on Monday includes the cancellation of all in-person extracurricular athletics and activities through the end of the school year,” the WIAA said in a statement on April 6. “This will include all regular season contests and practices as well as all postseason tournaments and championships events.”
Kittitas High School baseball coach Eric Sorensen couldn’t be more disheartened with the news, often mentioning that this season was one he had circled on his calendar for quite some time with losing only two seniors, bringing back its core along with adding a few freshmen that were set to contribute.
But the coronavirus pandemic is out of everyone’s control.
“I’ve always told the kids we can only control the controllable,” Sorensen said. “We can’t control the weather. We can’t control umpires. We can’t control a national pandemic.”
But he can control how he’ll honor his six seniors in Justin Hudson, Wyatt Stickney, Beau Bryant, Dawson Byers, Kolten Udager and Jaymeson Walters.
Sorensen, who’s also a co-host of Kittitas Valley Sports Talk and Pacific Northwest Fungo Banter Podcast, is putting his Central Washington University communications degree into use. He posted a video on Easter night last Sunday on the Kittitas baseball Facebook page that beginning on Monday, he would honor one senior per day throughout the week via Youtube.
“It’s a great opportunity to honor great kids in the community who put a lot of effort and work into this program and our school,” Sorensen said.
In each video posted, Sorensen took a few minutes to express his gratitude to the senior, memories shared and what they meant to the program.
After conveying his thoughts, the individual senior records himself answering questions such as: what it means to be a Coyote baseball player; their favorite part about being part of the team; their favorite memories; their advice to future Kittitas players.
So far, Sorensen’s published videos of Hudson, Stickney and Bryant — all four-year players.
Three years ago, Sorensen established a theme of how the players will leave their legacy in the program. That the group has “four years to create a chapter in Kittitas baseball.”
With the small video tributes, it was the least he could do for the senior contingent.
“We asked them to do a lot of things in the past couple of years and they did every single thing we asked of them,” he said. “We played summer ball. We did the extra workouts during the summer when we’re allowed to. This was supposed to be the year for them to reap the rewards of that. And it was taken away because of the circumstances and it just sucks. I felt we owed them at the least because of what we asked them to do and they answered our call and put the work in.”
Sorensen said he’s hoping if the coronavirus outbreak wanes, that Kittitas and the seniors will be able to compete in a few summer games if it’s allowed. And he said there’s also the possibility of an alumni game this fall, centered around the six seniors.
Luke Olson: lolson@kvnews.com; on Twitter: @lukeolsonb.